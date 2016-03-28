How to turn your smartphone into a virtual reality headset

Forget the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive Pre and PSVR - your trusty smartphone can act as your ticket to get on the virtual reality bandwagon. With the help of an inexpensive headset (or even something you've made yourself), you can be zooming through 360-degree videos and blasting aliens out of the sky in just a few minutes.

We're still in the early days of this wave of consumer virtual reality but there's nothing here that's particularly technical or difficult to follow - if you can download and install apps on your smartphone then you can get started with VR. There's a whole world of apps and games to explore, with new content arriving all the time.