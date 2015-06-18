How to make Google Hangouts your default text message app

Once upon a time the humble text message app was the life and soul of your phone - then Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp rocked up to spoil the party and it's left the poor SMS client looking and feeling a little out of place.

But fear not! For you, proud Android owner, can upgrade your text message experience with the help of Google's Hangouts app.

Hangouts replaced the search giant's Chat service, and as well as acting as a rival to Whatsapp and Skype (it does voice and video calls), it can also be your default text application.

Even better, it's really easy to set up.