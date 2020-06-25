How to watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire live stream and what to expect

CD Projekt Red is hosting the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire live stream in just a few hours, where we're sure to get our best look yet at the upcoming dytopian RPG.

Originally planned for June 11, the Cyberpunk 2077 stream was postponed to June 25 (that's today!), with the developer saying "more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard".

PS5 games: all the games rumored and confirmed for the PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X vs PS5: what we know so far

New games 2020: game release dates for console and PC

But what are we expecting from the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire live stream? CD Projekt Red has the stream will run for 25 minutes and we can expect to see a brand new trailer, fresh gameplay footage and an in-depth chat with the devs about a Cyberpunk 2077 feature called "braindance" - a form of VR entertainment in the Cyberpunk universe.

Wanting to catch all the action and new information as it happens? Then read on to find out how to watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire live stream

When is the Cyberpunk Night City Wire live stream?

The Cyberpunk Night City Wire live stream is taking place on June 25 at 6pm CEST / 5pm BST / 9am PDT / 12pm EDT (or June 26 at 2am AEST).

Join us tomorrow, June 25 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc for the first, 25 minute episode of #NightCityWire, where we are going to show you a brand new trailer, present fresh gameplay footage and chat with the devs in detail about one of the game features, braindance. pic.twitter.com/2RReyCMkceJune 24, 2020

How to watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire live stream

We've embedded the Cyberpunk Night City live stream below so you can watch it right here! Alternatively, you can catch all the action on Twitch.

Expect the stream to start about 15 minutes beforehand and to last 25 minutes in total.