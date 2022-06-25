How to watch Glastonbury Saturday 2022: live stream the festival online from anywhere

It's time for a good old-fashioned singalong, as Paul McCartney gets set to headline the Pyramid Stage in the Saturday night slot - at the grand old age of 80! With Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Celeste, Glass Animals, Haim, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and so many more top-shelf artists also set to perform throughout the day, follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a Glastonbury Saturday live stream for FREE from anywhere.
Date: Saturday, June 25 (schedule below)
Venue: Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset
FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)
Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab)
The first thing to say is don't get caught out by the BBC's Glastonbury TV schedule, as it's very difficult to tell what coverage is live and what coverage isn't.
For instance, Paul McCartney is due to take the Pyramid Stage at 9.30pm BST tonight, but the BBC’s TV coverage of his performance is scheduled to begin an hour later, at 10.30pm. That may turn out to be a simple mix-up, but if you want to be completely sure that you’re watching Glastonbury live, you’re best off tuning into BBC iPlayer, which is live streaming the action from some of Glastonbury's biggest stages, pretty much all day.
Some of the other acts being featured by the Beeb include Joy Crookes, Self Esteem, Skunk Anansie, Holly Humberstone, The Avalanches, Leon Bridges, AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu, Yungblud, Burna Boy, Jessie Ware, Jamie T and Róisín Murphy.
Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Glastonbury Saturday live stream from anywhere - starting with how to watch Glastonbury Saturday for FREE in the UK. We've also listed the Saturday lineup for the main stages further down the page.
How to watch Glastonbury Saturday 2022 for FREE
You can watch Saturday at Glastonbury unfold across BBC One, Two, Three and Four, with coverage starting at 5pm BST on Saturday afternoon and continuing until 2am on Sunday morning.
However, bear in mind that the BBC's Glastonbury TV coverage is a mix of live performances and highlights of the biggest acts, and the schedule is extremely convoluted.
If you want to watch LIVE Glastonbury coverage only, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) will be providing live streams of a selection of the biggest Glastonbury stages. At the time of writing, the BBC hasn't revealed what time these live streams will start, but we'd hazard a guess at early afternoon.
BBC iPlayer works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
You can also stream the BBC's TV coverage on iPlayer, and it's all free to watch with a valid TV licence. Not in the UK right now?
Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).
How to watch a Glastonbury Saturday live stream from anywhere
Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Saturday at Glastonbury 2022 from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.
That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.
It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
Can I watch Glastonbury in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?
Glastonbury is the highlight of the British music calendar, but it's only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely.
If you're a UK citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN service (opens in new tab) providers as described above. We recommend ExpressVPN. It's reliable, good value and very effective but do take look at others listed below.
Glastonbury Saturday 2022 lineup and times
All times BST
Pyramid Stage
- 9.30pm-11.45pm - Paul McCartney
- 7.15pm-8.30pm - Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
- 5.30pm-6.30pm - Haim
- 4pm-4.45pm - Aj Tracey
- 2.30pm-3.30pm - Easy Life
- 1.15pm-2pm - Joy Crookes
- 12pm-12.45pm - Les Amazones d’Afrique
The Other Stage
- 10.30pm- 11.45pm - Megan Thee Stallion
- 8.30pm-9.30pm - Burna Boy
- 6.45pm-7.45pm - Olivia Rodrigo
- 5.15pm-6.15pm - Glass Animals
- 3.45pm-4.45pm - Metronomy
- 2.15pm-3.15pm - Skunk Anansie
- 1pm-1.45pm - Tems
- 11.45am-12.30pm - Hak Baker
West Holts Stage
- 10.15pm-11.45pm - Roisin Murphy
- 8.30pm-9.30pm - Caribou
- 7pm-8pm - Leon Bridges
- 5.30pm-6.30pm - Celeste
- 4.15pm-5pm - Yves Tumor
- 2.45pm-3.45pm - Black Midi
- 1.15pm-2.15pm - Brass Against
- 11.30am-12.30pm - Kikagaku Moyo
John Peel Stage
- 10.30pm-11.45pm - Jamie T
- 9pm-10pm - Yungblud
- 7.30pm-8.30pm - Ghetts
- 6pm-7pm - Pa Salieu
- 4.30pm-5.30pm - Beabadoobee
- 3.15pm-4pm - Self Esteem
- 2pm-2.45pm - Holly Humberstone
- 12.45pm-1.30pm - Enny
- 11.30am-12.15pm - Go_A
Park Stage
- 11pm-12.15am - Jessie Ware
- 9.15pm-10.15pm - Mitski
- 7.45pm-8.45pm - The Avalanches
- 6.15pm-7.15pm - Big Thief
- 4.45pm-5.45pm - Squid
- 3.15pm-4.15pm - Sampa The Great
- 2pm-2.45pm - Gabriels
- 12.45pm-1.30pm - Katy J Pearson
- 11.30am-12.10pm - Yasmin Williams
Acoustic Stage
- 9.30pm-11pm - The Waterboys
- 8pm-9pm - Richard Thompson
- 6.30pm-7.30pm - Scouting For Girls
- 5.30pm-6.15pm - Tony Christie
- 4.30pm-5.15pm - Chris Difford
- 3.30pm-4.15pm - Grainne Duffy
- 2.30pm-3.10pm - Laura Veirs
- 1.40pm - 2.20pm - Katherine Priddy
- 12.45pm-1.25pm - 49th & Main
- 12pm-12.30pm - Tom Webber Best Demo Of The Year
Avalon Stage
- 11.05pm-12.15am - The Hoosiers
- 1.35pm-10.35pm - Lamb
- 8.05pm-9.05pm - Ward Thomas
- 6.25pm-7.40pm - Dr. John Cooper Clarke
- 5.05pm-6.05pm - Tom Robinson Band
- 3.35pm-4.35pm - Molotov Jukebox
- 2.05pm-3.05pm - Grace Petrie
- 12.40pm-1.35pm - The Longest Johns
- 11.30am-12.10pm - Nia Wyn
Left Field
- 9pm-10pm - Yard Act
- 7.30pm-8.15pm - Billy Nomates
- 6.15pm-6.45pm - Kam-Bu
- 5pm-5.45pm - Asylums
- 3pm-4.30pm - Radical roundup with Billy Bragg – Seb Lowe, Tom A. Smith, Jess Silk
- 1.30pm-2.30pm - Debates: What’s next for the climate emergency with Kam-Bu, Harpreet Kaur Paul, Stop Cambo, Rebecca Newsom, Scarlett Westbrook
- 12pm-1pm - Debates: State of the nation: Politics in crisis with Andy Burnham, Francis Foley, Mete Coban, Shaista Aziz, John Harris
Arcadia
- 2am-3am - Camelphat b2b Patrick Topping
- 1am-2am - Calvin Harris
- 12am-1am - Four Tet
- 11.15pm-12am - Kurupt Fm
- 10.15pm-11.15pm - DJ EZ
- 9.30pm-10.15pm - Nia Archives
Sonic
- 11.30pm-12.30am - Overmono - Live
- 10pm-11.15pm - Haai
- 9pm-10pm - Romy
- 8pm-9pm - Ross From Friends - Live
- 6.15pm-7.45pm - Logic1000
- 4.45pm-6.15pm - Elkka
- 3.30pm-4.30pm - Sofia Kourtesis - Live
- 1.30pm-3pm - Kiara Scuro
- 12pm-1.30pm - Warehouse Preservation Society