How to watch Bravo online from anywhere – get Real Housewives, Below Deck and all your reality shows without cable or satellite

Like reality TV? Then you'll definitely want Bravo. The popular lifestyle and entertainment channel Bravo is behind the phenomenally successful Real Housewives franchise - which debuted in 2006 and has spawned 12 separate series - in addition to all-new Love Match Atlanta and so much more. Don't have cable or satellite TV? No problem. Luckily, you can watch Bravo online from almost anywhere, and without any need for an expensive TV subscription or long contract. Here's how to watch Bravo online from wherever you are in the world.

Since the success of Queer Eye in 2003, Bravo has produced dozens of shows characterised by aspirational glamour and can’t-look-away real-life drama.

In addition to Real Housewives, the best Bravo shows include the Below Deck, Million Dollar Listing, and Southern Charm franchises, the Emmy Award-winning Top Chef, and late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

While it's easy enough to get Bravo included on your cable package in the States or with a hefty Sky package in the UK, what about if you want all those lifestyle/reality TV shows without the expensive subscription?

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways you can cut the cable and watch Bravo online. For example, NBC’s Peacock ($4.99) is now the on-demand hub for Bravo in the US, with new, in-season, or recently broadcast shows like Real Housewives of Atlanta and Million Dollar Listing: New York being made available to stream the day after their cable broadcast.

Below we've provided more information about how to watch Bravo online for less, no matter where in the world you are.

Get your reality TV fix and watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14

How to watch Bravo without cable in the US

(opens in new tab) The most cost effective way by far to watch Bravo in the US is with Peacock (opens in new tab). It's just $4.99 per month, doesn't tie you into a long contract and doesn't require any kind of cable package. The free tier has limited content, so you’ll want the ad-supported Peacock Premium at $4.99 a month to watch whole seasons of Bravo shows. Or you can pick up Peacock Premium Plus at $9.99 to remove the ads and download select content to watch offline. It's available on most smart devices. The only downside with Peacock is that you generally get each episode the day after it airs on Bravo. So, if you really need you fix of Housewives on the day of release, you might want to try cable-cutting services such as Sling TV and FuboTV instead which both carry Bravo. Sling comes in at $35 per month (you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab)) while FuboTV is more expensive starting at $69.99 but has more cable channels. FuboTV also offers a very tempting 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If none of that appeals and you want to do things more traditionally then it's cable TV for you. Bravo is accessible on cable if you have a TV Provider like Xfinity, DirecTV, Verizon, Cox or one of many other services. It will also offer access to the online Bravo player. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Bravo from outside your country

If you’re travelling abroad and want to catch up with your favorite reality shows, chances are annoying regional restrictions will prevent you connecting to your preferred streaming service back home. Luckily, there’s an easy fix for this.

Downloading a VPN will let you to connect with the streaming service you’re subscribed to no matter where you’re located. It's a simple bit of software that alters your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just like you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Bravo online from anywhere

How to watch Bravo online in Canada

(opens in new tab) A great number of Bravo shows land on Hayu internationally – including the Real Housewives franchise, Below Deck: Down Under, and Love Match Atlanta. And - good news for “Bravoholics” - new episodes are uploaded around the same time they air in the US! A subscription to Hayu costs CA$5.99 a month and, in addition to Bravo content, hosts around 250 reality TV shows, including The Bachelor, Made in Chelsea, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Simple Life. Perhaps best of all, you can try it all 100% free thanks to the 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription (opens in new tab) though, then you might want to add the Hayu channel to it, which you can do in Canada for the same price as becoming a member directly. Finally, if you're away from home right now and still want to tune in via Hayu, then you can take advantage of the VPN route (opens in new tab) as described above.

How to watch Bravo online in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, fans of Bravo’s addictive reality TV dramas can also fill their boots with Hayu. That means every season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Dubai, Miami, Potomac and more, plus Watch What Happens Next and over 250 other reality TV shows like The Bachelor and Made in Chelsea A Hayu membership costs £4.99 a month (or £43.99 for the year). But you could try before you buy with the 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) for new members. If you've already got an Amazon Prime Video subscription (opens in new tab), however, then you have the option to just add Hayu via Amazon Channels, and for the same price as if you purchased it directly. Should you be abroad right now and keen to access your main streaming service, downloading a VPN (opens in new tab) will let you overcome geo-blocks and stream your favorite shows from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Bravo online in Australia