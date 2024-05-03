Army vs Navy live stream 2024: How to watch Inter-Services rugby match online

An annual grudge match that's been played 96 times since 1920 and only interrupted by WW2 and the Covid pandemic, Army vs Navy is an institution and provides a rich source of pride and braggadocio for military personnel and families. Here's where to watch Army vs Navy live streams online – from anywhere.

The Navy secured their first victory over the Army since 2010 last year, thanks to tries from Setareki Raumakita, Dan Rutter and Jarrard Hayler, while Jordan Gott was named man of the match after sending six penalties and three conversions over the crossbar.

It was the first time they'd laid hands on the Babcock Trophy since 2016 but they haven't won back-to-back games against the Army in 28 years.

That's because the Army have for decades been the dominant force in the Inter-Services Competition, winning the title 19 times in the past 25 years. However, even with Germany international Cameron McDonald contributing a hat-trick of tries, they were unable to find their sea legs a year ago.

Fiji and Northampton Saints hooker Sam Matavesi, representing the Navy, will be the biggest star on show at Twickenham. You can follow our guide to get an Army vs Navy live stream from all over the world – including FREE stream options.

How to watch Army vs Navy for free

The Army vs Navy rugby match is being live streamed for free on the Forces News YouTube channel. Live coverage is scheduled to begin at 1.30pm BST on Saturday afternoon. The game is also being shown for free on Rugby Pass TV, which also has the rights to SVNS, the Pacific Four Series and Japan Rugby League One. It's a free streaming service, but you need to register an account in order to tune in. If you're abroad and struggling to access the Army vs Navy live stream, you'll need a good VPN.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Army vs Navy but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to live stream Army vs Navy from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so, in this case, just head to YouTube or Rugby Pass TV

2024 Army vs Navy schedule

(All times GMT)