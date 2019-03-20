2019 AFL Premiership: how to watch every Footy match live from anywhere

Riding high alongside the NRL season Down Under is Australia’s other favorite sport – Aussie Rules. The Australian Football League had its humble origins in Victoria and has since captured the heart of a nation. Australians took the sport overseas in the late 1800s and now Aussie Rules is played in many countries around the world.

The professional season in Australia begins in March and typically goes on till late September or early October, culminating in the Grand Final.

In Australia, the popularity of the sport means it’s available to watch live on free-to-air television, but Footy fans around the world can also enjoy each game, even while on the move.

2019 AFL Premiership schedule: The matches this week

Like Rugby League, the AFL season runs from late March through to September, with 23 Rounds of matches played amongst 18 teams. The season culminates in a couple of weeks of finals matches, followed by the Grand Final.

The 2019 season will kick off this week, with Round 1 starting on Thursday, March 21.

To help you keep on top of the fixtures, we’ll list each week’s matches right here, so be sure to check back every week. Please note that all times listed are Australian Eastern.

Thursday, March 21: Carlton Blues vs Richmond Tigers at 7:20pm

Friday, March 22: Collingwood Magpies vs Geelong Cats at 7:50pm

Saturday, March 23: Melbourne Demons vs Port Adelaide Power at 1:45pm

Saturday, March 23: Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks at 4:35pm

Saturday, March 23: Western Bulldogs vs Sydney Swans at 7:25pm

Saturday, March 23: Brisbane Lions vs West Coast Eagles at 8:20pm

Sunday, March 24: St Kilda Saints vs Gold Coast Suns at 1:10pm

Sunday, March 24: Greater Western Sydney Giants vs Essendon Bombers at 3:20pm

Sunday, March 24: Fremantle Dockers vs North Melbourne Kangaroos at 6:20pm

Watching the 2019 AFL season live and free in Australia

The Australian Football League has a broadcast deal with both pay TV and free-to-air. The channels of the Seven Network holds the free-to-air broadcast rights for all matches, including the finals, while Fox Sports is the pay TV broadcast partner.

According to the deal, Channel Seven can show up to five matches per week live, while Fox can present every single game either on the dedicated 24/7 Fox Footy channel (504) or on Fox Sports (channel 503).

However, Footy fans are advised to check the free-to-air TV listings each week as the broadcast of matches of non-Victorian teams will be broadcast live in that team’s home state on free-to-air alongside Foxtel. This means that matches that are on offer on free-to-air will differ from state to state each week.

Livestream the 2019 NRL season in Australia

Any match that is being broadcast by the Seven Network will be available to stream live on the 7Plus app, available on desktop, iOS and Android. There are, however, more options to live stream every single Aussie Rules game throughout the 2019 Premiership.

Kayo Sports | $25 per month; 14-day free trial Australia’s latest streaming service is dedicated exclusively to sports. It’s a sister product from Foxtel, meaning it mirrors everything being broadcast on a Foxtel Sports package, with the exception of the English Premier League channels, Eurosport and Sky Racing. That means, for just $25 a month, you can watch all the sports you want to your heart’s content, including the 2019 AFL season, with no lock-in contracts to keep you tied up. Read more: Kayo Sports review View Deal

Foxtel Now | $54 per month; 10-day free trial Another way to live stream the AFL games is to sign up for a Foxtel Now subscription for $25 a month. You’ll need to add the Sports pack to the subscription as well, taking your monthly costs up to $54 a month. Read more: Foxtel Now review View Deal

AFL Live Pass | from $4.99 Fans based in Australia can also purchase an AFL Live Pass, which is freely available to some Telstra customers, and get every game of the season live on their mobile and tablet. The AFL Live Pass is available to everyone for a weekly subscription fee of $4.99. A Monthly Pass costs $16.99, while a yearly subscription will set you back $99.99. While there are iOS and Android apps available for the AFL Live Pass, there’s also a Telstra TV app if you want to enjoy the game on a screen larger than six inches.View Deal

Livestream the 2019 AFL season from anywhere

You don’t need a VPN connection to stream every Footy game live in case you happen to be either travelling outside of Australia or living abroad. AFL fans from around the world now have an easy way to cheer on their favorite team with a streaming service exclusively for all things Aussie Rules.

Watch AFL | from US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$19 The contents of this streaming service are only available to view outside of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, but a subscription can be purchased from anywhere. It includes every match in the Premiership, including the fixtures from the Women’s League. Watch AFL allows you to pause and rewind live matches, and also allows you to download matches for offline viewing. While you can watch the livestream on desktop via the website, the Watch AFL app is also available for iOS, Android and Apple TV. You can even cast onto a TV via AirPlay or Google Chromecast.View Deal