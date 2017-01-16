How to free up disk space in Windows

Having an abundance of free space on your hard drive not only leaves room for your next batch of holiday snaps, it also makes sure Windows can run happily too - the OS needs plenty of breathing room while it goes about its business, swapping temporary files and so on, and if space is at a premium you'll probably notice your computer slowing down.

Freeing up more room is not a job you want to put off then, and we've got several tips and tricks for approaching the task. You and your installed applications can be enjoying some extra gigabytes in no time at all.