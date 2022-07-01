England vs India live stream: how to watch 5th Test cricket online and on TV from anywhere

Cancelled due to Covid-related concerns last September, rescheduled 5th Test of England vs India today sees the tourists hoping to pick up where they left off and seal their first series win in England for over a decade. The postponement last year left what had been an enthralling series hanging in the balance, with the visitors 2-1 up. Read on for our guide on how to watch an England vs India live stream and see the rescheduled 5th Test, online and on TV, no matter where you are in the world.

The postponement just hours before the scheduled start of play last year, appears to have worked massively in England's favour with the hosts now a very different proposition to the one that looked set to limp to defeat nine months ago.

Only five players in England's current squad played in the preceding fourth-Test defeat at The Oval with India last summer. It's a team that now has a new coach and captain and is on a high after an impressive series win over New Zealand.

India come into the delayed Test with big issues surrounding their top order. KL Rahul is out injured and skipper Rohit Sharma is currently isolating in a hotel having tested positive for Covid-19.

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable England vs India live stream and watch all the action from the 5th Test cricket match at Edgbaston online from anywhere.

England vs India series schedule and timings

: India won by 157 runs Fifth Test: July 1-5 一 Edgbaston, Birmingham 一 10.30am BST / 3pm IST

England vs India live stream: how to watch 5th Test cricket in the US (and Canada)

(opens in new tab) Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV (opens in new tab) is where you can watch this England vs India Test live in the US, with play starting at 5.30am ET / 2.30am PT each day. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Get Willow TV without cable Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV (opens in new tab). If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels. It's $40 per month, including Willow TV, but there are no contracts and you can get your first month for halfprice here (opens in new tab). Outside the US and trying to watch? Don't worry, you can view your Sling and Willow TV wherever you go by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch England vs India Test cricket from outside your country

In the UK, India, New Zealand, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch England vs India Test cricket online in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, Sky Sports (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of the 5th Test between England and India. Play gets underway at 10.30am BST on each day of the Test, with Sky's coverage starts well ahead of time, at 8.30am on the opening day. You can choose your plan and sign up on the Sky website (opens in new tab). And if you can't watch on TV, the Sky Go app has you covered so that you can watch on your laptop, mobile, tablet, Xbox or PS4. If you're looking to watch the series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. And if you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

2022 England vs India live stream: how to watch 5th Test cricket online in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the postponed final match of the series. Play from each day begins at 3pm IST. Sony Six (opens in new tab) and Sony Six HD will telecast with English commentary, while Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will offer matches with Hindi commentary, and lastly Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD will broadcast in regional languages. If you prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the matches 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch the match live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

