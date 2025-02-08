How to watch India vs England: live stream 2nd ODI 2025 online
Can the tourists bounce back after crushing defeat?
The India vs England 2nd ODI live stream sees the visitors trying to recover some pride from what has so far been a chastening tour to the sub-continent. Below we have all the information on how to watch India vs England from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.
These sides have played six white balls games in the last few weeks, with England only managing a single win. Any hope that they'd fare better in the 50-over format than they did in the T20s was dashed in Nagpur on Thursday where they were bossed across every discipline by the hosts.
The city of Cuttack may not be a regular stop on the Indian cricket map, but it's no less a fact that India haven't lost at the Barabati Stadium in an ODI for over 20 years. And with the devastating form that the likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer find themselves in, it's hard to imagine ways in which England square the series on Sunday.
Here's how to watch an India vs England 2nd ODI live stream wherever you are.
Use a VPN to watch India vs England live stream from anywhere
India vs England is streaming on various channels around the world, but what if you're abroad and want to watch your usual stream?
This is where a VPN comes in handy. It's a piece of software that makes your device appear to be back home, so you can watch your usual services from anywhere. The best VPN right now is NordVPN, and you can get a great deal on it at the moment.
How to watch India vs England 2nd ODI live streams in the US
Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch India vs England live streams in the US.
If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.
How to watch India vs England 2nd ODI live streams in the UK
TNT Sports is showing the three-match ODI series in England. If you don't have it as part of your TV package, you can watch its coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass that costs £30.99 monthly and gives you a wealth of coverage of soccer, rugby, UFC, cycling and much more.
How to watch India vs England 2nd ODI live streams in Australia
You can watch India vs England on Fox Cricket 501 Down Under, with live streams available to Foxtel subscribers. Alternatively, you can watch via specialist sports streamer Kayo Sports, with plans starting from $25 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer or 7-day free trial.
How to watch India vs England 2nd ODI live streams around the world
- India
The 2025 India vs England ODI series is being broadcast across the Star Sports Network in India. That means you'll need access to Disney+ Hotstar to watch online and on mobile devices.
- Canada
Cricket fans in Canada can catch all the action live on Willow TV , with prices from CA$8.99 per month.
- New Zealand
Kiwis can watch India vs England on Sky Sport 3 and live stream it online via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels for $49.99 a month or $499.99 a year.
Can I watch India vs England 2nd ODI live streams for free?
Unfortunately, the 2025 India vs England ODI series is on paid streaming channels the world over.
If you're in Australia, you can watch the games with a 7-day free trial to Kayo Sports, assuming you haven't used the service before.
When is the India vs England 2nd ODI 2025?
The India vs England 2nd ODI takes place on Sunday, February 9 at 1.30pm local time in Cuttack.
That's 3am ET / 12am PT in the US, 8am GMT in the UK or 7pm AEDT in Australia.
What is the 2025 India vs England ODI schedule?
1st ODI: Thursday, February 6 India won by 6 wickets
2nd ODI: Sunday, February 9 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
3rd ODI: Wednesday, February 12 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Can I watch India vs England 2nd ODI on my mobile?
Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
