The best Xiaomi 12 deals and Xiaomi 12 Pro deals May 2022

It's time to take a look at the very best deals on the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro as these could get you some of the most impressive specs on the market, without paying that top-end price.

Xiaomi has once again made it onto our list of the very best Android phones as it manages to offer a flagship handset (or two, in this case) which undercut the big-name competition while still competing when it comes to specs.

In fact, in the case of the Pro model, this has a cutting-edge charging power which means this can get juiced up faster than even the higher priced phones out there. Then there's a superb screen, impressive camera, fast chipset and a host of other ticks in all the important boxes.

While there are plenty of impressive specs - which we go over in the mini review below - it's the pricing that's worth shouting about here. Both these handsets are flagship level yet they manage to undercut the competition of Samsung, Apple and even Oppo on pricing.

The Xiaomi 12 is a flagship handset that comes in a relatively compact form thanks to its 6.28-inch FHD+ display. The price also keeps things on the smaller side of things despite a spec list worthy of even the most expensive of flagship phones.

One of the stand-out features is the 67W fast charger and equally impressive 50W wireless charger. The wired option will get you from empty to full in under 40 minutes, and for the wireless option it'll do the same in under an hour. Impressive but not industry leading like the Xiaomi 12 Pro model which uniquely packs in a 120W charger to get you from empty to full in less than 20 minutes.

Next on the powerful feature list is the triple lens rear camera that packs in some fun modes including Sky which lets you digitally replace the sky in images. The macro mode is very powerful too, so this could be for you if close-up photography is your thing. For longer range photography fans, this is lacking a little with no telephoto lens like most of the competition offer.

Powering everything is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is a very fast chipset but the first generation naming is clear when using it for a longer period intensively, like gaming. The handset can be felt heating up which isn't ideal for sure, but it's not a problem if it doesn't damage the internals in the long run.

While the Android OS is a welcome addition, the Xiaomi MIUI skinned over the top is a little bloated and can glitch at times – we'd sooner have pure Android. But a minor gripe in the grand scheme.

The Pro version adds that faster charging, a larger and higher res 6.7-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display, and three 50MP camera sensors.

At this price and with these specs, this is a stunner, as is the Pro sibling – well worth a look as an alternative to Apple, Samsung and Oppo.

Read our full Xiaomi 12 review and Xiaomi 12 Pro review