This smart thermostat is half price, and could help you save on energy bills too

Amazon has slashed an impressive 50% off the price of the Tado Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3 , reducing it from £199.99 to just £99.99 , which is the best price we’ve ever seen for this smart thermostat. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best home security camera deals in your region.)

The best smart thermostats allow you to control heating your home even when you’re not around, potentially helping you to save energy and money too. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good smart thermostat deal is always welcome.

The Tado Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3 comprises a sleek white thermostat that can be screwed to a wall in your home, which connects to a module that’s attached to your boiler and allows you to turn the heating up or down from the Tado app on your smartphone, even if you’re not close by.

Tado Wired Smart Thermostat V3: £199.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - Amazon has knocked 50% off the price of this Tado smart thermostat. This is the best price we’ve seen for this model, and the same level it dropped to on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . However, this deal is only available for a limited time, so we suggest you snap it up fast.

Tado Wireless Smart Thermostat V3: £239.9 9 £135.99 at Amazon

Save £104 - If you have a separate hot water tank, and want to control both your heating and hot water with a smart thermostat, you’ll need this version of the Tado starter kit. It’s reduced by 43% right now, to just 9p above the lowest price it’s ever dropped too. Again, the discount is only available for a short period, so don’t delay in hitting the ‘buy’ button if you want this deal.

On test, we found the Tado Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3 made it easy to control our heating from our smartphone. We were particularly impressed with the handy alerts sent to our phone, such as the notifications to remind us to turn the heating down if the thermostat detected that no one was home or a window was open.

It’s also possible to create a zonal system that lets you control the heating room-by-room, by purchasing optional thermostats that attach to each of the radiators in your home. These are priced at £59.99 each.

