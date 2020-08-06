This Samsung 27-inch 1440p 144Hz gaming monitor is only £240 from Amazon

If you’ve been searching for a 1440p 144Hz gaming monitor deal but can't wait until Black Friday, the Samsung LC27JG50 is currently only £240 on Amazon.

With a saving of 20%, you’re getting a 27-inch curved VA panel that can offer a 3000:1 contrast ratio that delivers deep blacks and richer colors, and a significant resolution boost over 1080p – over 1.7 times the pixel density to be exact. The Samsung LC27JG50 is also prime for esports and competitive gaming thanks to its 144Hz screen refresh.

With a Game Mode that instantly optimises black gamma levels, contrast ratio, sharpness and colour value settings for any game or movie, you won’t need to waste any time calibrating, which means more time gaming. A screen of 27 inches also gives you plenty of real estate for productivity tasks, without overcrowding your desk space.

If that’s too small, though, Samsung has also discounted its 32-inch model, the LC32JG50, which boasts exactly the same specs but costs slightly more at £269.99, reduced from £335. Either way, both of these monitors are an absolute steal for the price, and offer that sweet spot for PC gaming.

Samsung gaming monitor deals:

Samsung LC27JG50 gaming monitor: £299.99 £239.99 at Amazon

The Samsung LC27JG50 gaming monitor supports a resolution of 1440p and an 144Hz refresh screen for high frame rate gaming. The high contrast VA panel will also make your games pop. View Deal

Samsung LC32JG50 gaming monitor: £334.99 £269.99 at Amazon

The Samsung LC32JG50 gaming monitor is for gamers who are after a bigger screen for that immersive experience. Thanks to its curved display, it won't take up too much room on your desk either.View Deal

We're likely to see more gaming monitor deals pop up during Amazon Prime Day, which is expected to take place early October. If you're after a cheap new monitor for your home office, or simply want to take your gaming experience to the next level, you won't want to miss these deals.