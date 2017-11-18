This may be the first great fitness tracker deal of Black Friday 2017

Now is the right time to be looking for a new fitness tracker and we've just seen one of the best deals so far on the Garmin Vivoactive HR.

The deal only applies to the regular strap version (sorry if you've got larger wrists) of the Vivoactive HR, but it's a steal for one of the most popular tracks from Garmin.

We've yet to review the Vivoactive HR, but we liked the Vivoactive giving it four stars back in 2015. The offer is only for a limited time while stocks last though, so you may want to jump to it and order one below immediately.

Garmin Vivoactive HR | was £239.99 now just £139.99

Save a huge 42% on the RRP of the Garmin Vivoactive HR that comes with built-in GPS and is suitable for golf, running and swimming.View Deal