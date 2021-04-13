This great Instant Pot rival is finally back (well) under £200 at Amazon

The best Instant Pots and multi-cookers are not just another kitchen gadget that takes up space on your countertop, they speed up the time it takes to make stews, steam vegetables, and even prove bread, as they can pressure-cook. They’re usually pretty costly, so Amazon slashing over 20% off the price of one of the best Ninja multi-cookers on the market is a welcome boost.

In the UK, the Ninja Foodi Max multi cooker OP450UK has been reduced by £50.99 to £179 - a saving of 22%. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the Ninja Foodi multi-cooker deals in your region.)

The Ninja Foodi Max OP450UK is a pared-down version of Ninja’s Foodi Max OP500UK multi-cooker , and while that might sound less-than-appealing if you want the best in your kitchen, you’re only losing dehydration and yoghurt-making skills.

Both multi-cookers can pressure cook, slow cook, bake/roast, sear/saute, grill, and even air fry (giving some of the best air fryers a run for their money). The Ninja Foodi Max OP450UK has also got a larger 7.5-litre capacity that’s great for larger families / freezing meals ahead of time, compared to the 6-litre Ninja Foodi Max OP500UK.

Today's best Ninja Foodi deal in the UK

Ninja Foodi Max OP450UK: £229.00 £179.00 at Amazo n

Amazon has knocked more than £50 off the cost of this Ninja multi-cooker. The multi cooker, which comes with a cooking pot as well as a crisper basket for air frying, hasn’t been discounted to the same price as Cyber Monday when it dropped as low as £174.99 - but it’s still a great saving.View Deal

The Ninja Foodi Max also comes with a two-tier cooking so you can layer vegetables or rice, with meats and fish to cook a whole meal at the same time, reducing how much washing up you have to do. A 12-hour keep warm function means your dishes will stay hot until you’re ready to eat them too.

More Ninja Foodi multi-cooker deals