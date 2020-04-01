The best Huawei P40 and P40 Pro deals to pre-order

Both Huawei P40 Pro deals and the smaller Huawei P40 deals are an interesting concept. You're getting two of the world's best smartphones, giving Samsung, Apple and Google a major run for their money...but you'll be missing one key factor.

That's because all of Huawei's new P40 range will be missing Google's apps and features. That means no YouTube, no Google Maps, no Gmail and a host of other similar apps.

However, if you're happy to make use of Huawei's replacement apps or aren't too fussed about all of that, this will be an exceptional purchase. It comes in under Samsung and Apple's recent range in price with similar specs.

With Huawei P40 Pro deals, you're getting a massive 4200mAh battery, one of the best camera performances out there, and even a 6.58-inch AMOLED display. Really, it is one of the best phones out there.

And the same can be said for the more affordable Huawei P40 deals, with similar specs and a reduced price tag. Both come with a free pair of Huawei's AirPods competitors - the Freebuds 3 - if you pre-order now.

Prices are looking pretty affordable on both handsets, so if you can live in a Google-free world, these two handsets could be a great choice for you. We've listed the best Huawei P40 and P40 Pro deals below to pre-order.

Huawei P40 Pro review in brief

Huawei P40 Pro

An all-round amazing phone...but no Google

Screen size: 6.58-inch | Resolution: 1200 X 2640 | Rear camera: 50 + 40 + 12MP | Front Camera: 32MP | Weight: 209g | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB | : | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4200mA | :

Incredible looking rear camera set up

32MP selfie camera

Bountiful battery

No headphone jack

The lack of Google compatibility makes this a very sad affair. That's because the Huawei P40 Pro is an absolutely fantastic handset, with one of the best cameras on the market, a super-powered battery, high internal specs and an extremely stylish design.

However, considering you are unable to download or use Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Photos or a host of other apps, the Huawei P40 Pro struggles to keep up with competing devices.

