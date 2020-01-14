The best flower delivery services online in 2020

Flowers are the perfect gift for any occasion, and online flower delivery makes choosing and sending flowers easier than ever, and affordable. Whether you're ordering a floral bouquet for a birthday or browsing Valentine's Day flowers and Mother's Day Flowers, or just to say you care, there are lots of online florists to choose from.

To help you sort through all the choices, we've rounded up the best online flower delivery services in the US and UK. We considered several factors when creating our list, such as cost, flower and gift selection, and delivery options.

Our roundup includes well-known florists such as 1-800-Flowers and ProFlowers in the US and Eflorist in the UK, retail giants like Amazon, and new and upcoming services such as the startup Bouqs, featured on US TV show Shark Tank.

You'll find a fantastic range of gorgeous bouquets and specialty gifts at all the florists below, and all of the services listed offer next-day delivery, and in some cases same-day delivery, so if you've left it to the last minute you're covered. Delivery options and pricing are dependent on your location, so make sure to click the link to see the exact cost, based on where you are and where you'd like flowers delivered to.

The best online flower delivery services in the US

(Image credit: 1-800-flowers)

1. 1-800-Flowers

Best flower delivery service overall

Flower and gift selection for any occasion

Promotions offered throughout the year

Huge selection of non-flower gifts

1-800-Flowers is our top choice for best flower delivery service because of its massive selection of flower and gift options, with something for any and every occasion. The florist not only offers hundreds of beautiful floral bouquets, you can also select from chocolates, food baskets, wine, cakes, stuffed animals, candles, and home decor.

You can choose to have your flowers delivered by a local florist, or shipped in a box by a reputable mail carrier. For same-day delivery you'll be charged an additional $5.99, and you must order before 2pm on a weekday, and before 1pm on Saturday and 11:30am on Sunday.

(Image credit: ProFlowers)

2. ProFlowers

Best for a wide selection of flowers and gifts

Wide selection of flowers and gifts

Relatively inexpensive

Same-day delivery option

ProFlowers provides a wide selection of floral bouquets which include roses, lilies, tulips, orchids, irises, and more, along with specialty gifts like chocolate-covered strawberries, Mrs. Fields cookies, gourmet food baskets, and plants. ProFlowers also allows you to send a customized vase with your bouquet for an additional cost.



Most of ProFlowers bouquets are from local florists, which makes it easy to arrange same-day delivery and ensures that your flowers are fresh. ProFlowers' standard delivery fee ranges from $4.99 to $39.99, and is calculated based on time of year, delivery location, desired delivery date, and product selection. For same-day delivery you must order by 2pm in the recipient’s time zone, and the additional fee is only $4.99.

(Image credit: Telaflora)

3. Telaflora

Best for same-day flower delivery

Same-day delivery by local florists

Fun bouquets for any occasion

International delivery available

Teleflora offers a wide range of bouquets that are categorized by occasion. You can select from hundreds of beautiful floral arrangements for birthdays, sympathy, get well, Valentine's Day, and other occasions. You can also choose from Teleflora's 'Deal of the Day' bouquet, which allows you to pick a price and have an expert florist create an arrangement for you.

All of Teleflora's bouquets are made by a local florist, and are delivered in a vase. A $15.99 service fee is applied to all flower orders delivered in the US, but there's no additional fee if you select same-day or next-day delivery. To guarantee same-day delivery you must place your order before 3pm Monday through Friday, and before 12 noon on the weekend, in the recipient's time zone.

(Image credit: Bouqs)

4. Bouqs

Best for unique, farm-fresh flowers

Unique farm-fresh flowers and succulents

Seasonal promotions

Flower subscriptions

Limited same-day/next-day options

Regular orders take a few days

Bouqs first appeared on the TV show Shark Tank five years ago, and was pitched by its founders as a farm-to-table flower delivery service. Bouqs supplies unique arrangements that are sourced from farms all over the world, guaranteeing a long-lasting fresh floral arrangement, wherever your sending it to. You can even see where the farm suppling your flowers is located, and learn about how your flowers are grown.

If you select Bouqs as your florist, note that you may need to order in advance, as standard farm-to-table orders take four to six days to process, although you can choose to order from a local florist that offers same-day delivery depending on your location. There's no additional fee for same-day delivery, but there's a $9 charge for Saturday deliveries. Bouqs also offers 30% off your first order during the weekday with code WELCOME30.

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Amazon

Best for convenient, fast flower delivery

Free shipping for Prime Members

Convenient checkout

Cheap prices

Limited delivery options

While Amazon doesn't specialize in flowers, the retail giant does offer several floral bouquet options that qualify for free shipping, and it's a good choice for people who need to place a last-minute order and don't have time to research lots of options.

Prime members can select free one-day shipping on several beautiful arrangements. The flowers are shipped in a box in bud form for optimal vase life, and will bloom in two to three days. Amazon offers free overnight shipping to ensure freshness, but you can't select a Saturday, Sunday, or Monday delivery date. If you're not a Prime member, you can still select one-day shipping, but you'll be charged a delivery fee ranging from $15 to $30.

The best online flower delivery services in the UK

(Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

1. Bloom & Wild

Best overall flower delivery service

Floral and plant letterbox arrangements

Same-day delivery for London

Subscriptions available

Bloom & Wild claims to be the original letterbox flower delivery company, and offers not only beautiful letterbox flowers but also specialty gifts and plants. Your arrangement will be delivered straight through the letterbox by post, so the recipient doesn't need to be at home to take delivery. All Bloom & Wild's flowers are hand-packed with protective covers to ensure they arrive in pristine condition, and come with arranging tips so that you can style your bouquet like a pro.



Bloom & Wild offers free next-day shipping across the UK, and two-hour same-day delivery in London. For next-day delivery, you must place your order before 10pm Monday through Friday.

(Image credit: Moonpig)

2. Moonpig

Best value flower delivery service

Affordable prices

Specialty gifts available

Bouquet of the month option

No same-day delivery option

Moonpig is best known for its fun personalised greeting cards, but it offers a flower delivery service that also includes specialty gifts. You can choose floral arrangements that include chocolates, balloons, chocolates, wine, and, of course, a Moonpig greeting card.

All Moonpig's flowers come from British and Fairtrade farms, and each bouquet is designed in-house and sent in bud form to preserve freshness, which is guaranteed for five days. Prices start at just £18, which makes Moonpig one of the more affordable florists, and while same-day delivery isn't an option, you can select next-day delivery if you order by 9pm.

(Image credit: Floom)

3. Floom

Best high-end florist

Beautiful, high-end arrangements

Same-day delivery by local florist

Free delivery on your first order

Floom not only offers beautiful floral arrangements, but plants, cacti, and seasonal wreaths. Every item ordered through Floom is supplied by a local florist, and your flowers will be hand-delivered fresh in a vase. To see what bouquets are offered in your area, you need to enter your postcode before you browse.

Floom offers same-day delivery, and charges are dependent on the delivery address. You can get free shipping on your first order over £40 when you sign up with your email address.

(Image credit: eflorist)

4. Eflorist

Best selection of flowers

Relatively inexpensive

Large selection of flowers

Letterbox deliveries

No Sunday delivery

Eflorist offers hundreds of bouquet options at several different price points, and you can narrow down your arrangement selection by price, with options starting at under £30. You can also browse by flower type, including hand-delivered flowers, flowers by courier, letterbox flowers, and plants.



Eflorist guarantees flower freshness for up to seven days, and typically offers discounts throughout the year. You can select same-day delivery if you order before 3pm, and next-day delivery if you order before midnight, but Eflorist doesn't deliver on a Sunday. The service fee depends on which arrangement you choose.

You can also see our list of Valentine's Day flowers: the best online flower delivery services and the best Mother's Day Flowers.