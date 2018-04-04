The Amazon Easter sales are live: cheap laptops, 4K TV deals and more available

Put down that Easter egg dear reader, the Amazon Easter Sale is live now and we're happy to report there are plenty of top tech deals to check out once you get that chocolate wiped from your face. Laptops and TVs especially seem to have lots of big discounts. Budget laptops are getting the best deals today, with multiple options well under £300.

It wouldn't be an Amazon sale without some discounts on its own devices and we've found an excellent offer on the ever-popular Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker and the new 4K Fire TV with Alexa voice remote.

As for TV deals, you won't believe how cheap HDR 4K TVs are nowadays. You can get some massive ones too for super low costs. Who says you have to wait for Black Friday for the best deals?

Gamers may want to take notice of the fresh range of discounted PlayStation VR bundles released today too. We've never seen prices this low for Sony's virtual reality headset bundled with the camera and software!

TV deals

LG 43UJ630V 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV now £329

LG is one of the most respected brands in TVs today and it's getting competitive on prices now that Hisense is gaining ground too. This is a super low price considering you're getting a 4K HDR screen and a wide selection of Smart TV apps like Netflix, iPlayer and Amazon Video. At £110 less than its regular price, this is one you don't want to miss. Take a look below though and you'll see you can get bigger TVs for not much more money.

Hisense H49N5500UK 49-inch Smart HDR 4K TV now £379

We usually sit up and take notice when we find a decent 4K TV of this size for under £500, so we almost fell off our chairs when we saw Amazon selling this HDR-supporting model for just £379.

Samsung UE50MU6120 50-inch Smart 4K TV now £468

Samsung doesn't want to miss out on the sub-£500 party and has come in super low with £468 for a 50-inch TV beating anything else out there from the company.

Hisense H55N5700 55-inch Smart HDR 4K TV now £474

Hisense continues to take the cheap 4K TV world by storm and this is a cracking deal for a 55-inch 4K TV at under £500. You're also getting a HDR screen - a factor that usually drives up the price of modern 4K TVs.

Hisense H65N5750 65-inch Smart HDR 4K TV now £789

A £210 discount today on this huge 65-inch 4K TV. You're getting smart TV apps and HDR too. A truly astonishing price as we're much more accustomed to seeing sets of this size go for way over a grand.

Smart home deals

Amazon Echo Dot – save 30%, now just £34.99

Save 30% on an Amazon Echo Dot during the Easter Sale, with the Alexa-enabled smart speaker bringing a host of helpful features, functions and facts to your home. Available in black or white.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV - save £10, now £59.99

Got a 4K TV and want to get streaming 4K content? Then you'll be wanting Amazon's upgraded Fire TV, which now comes with an Alexa voice remote. We love the new dongle design too that hangs out the back of the TV instead of the old box format. Much tidier.

Laptop deals

Fusion 10.6-inch laptop now £139.97

Amazon has knocked £60 off this tiny laptop. If you only need a laptop for the basics then this isn't bad at all for the money, plus it has a full HD screen!

Asus Chromebook C300SA now £220

If you're a fan of Google apps like Gmail, Chrome and Docs, you may well be interested in ditching Windows and opting for a Chromebook for fantastic operating system functionality with the same apps on a laptop without the Windows clutter.

Acer Aspire 1 A114-31 14-inch laptop now £229.99

Another super cheap laptop deal from Amazon today. This one is much faster though with 4GB of RAM. 64GB of storage isn't much but that's what external hard drives are for. If you just need something for the basics, but with a bit more power for modest multitasking, this is a decent deal.

Lenovo 310 15.6-inch laptop - just £339.97

You're getting a £110 discount today on this cheap laptop. For that low cost you're getting a Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and a 15.6-inch HD screen.

PlayStation VR deals

PlayStation VR | PS4 Camera | VR Worlds | £259

The new PlayStation VR discounts have arrived just in time for the Easter sales and this is an incredible price. You couldn't get a deal this good on Black Friday!

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | VR Worlds | Farpoint | £272.49

This PSVR bundle from Amazon includes two of the best games for PlayStation VR. VR Worlds is a great selection of minigames to get you used to VR, while Farpoint is a full-sized first-person shooter that proves PSVR can work for lengthier experiences too. A great price at £50 under the usual cost of the headset alone.

Stay tuned as we expect Amazon to release fresh deals throughout the Easter sales period this week and next. We'll keep you posted right here on this page.

