Snap up one of the best air fryers for its lowest price ever

The best air fryers offer a healthier way to indulge in tasty treats, such as fries and chicken wings, as they require far less oil than deep fat frying these foods - but they can be a costly purchase so a good air fryer deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 24% off the price of the Cosori CP137-AF air fryer reducing it to £67.99 from £89.99. A saving that’s even better than those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best air fryer deals in your region.)

Today’s best Cosori air fryer deal in the UK

Cosori CP137-AF air fryer: £89.99 £67.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £22 off the cost of this air fryer, which has 11 presets for preparing everything from fries and chicken to fish and even cake. This is the best price we’ve ever seen for this compact air fryer and it won’t last long – so if you’re looking for an air fryer we suggest you grab this deal now. View Deal

The Cosori CP137-AF air fryer has a 3.7-quart/ 3.5-liter capacity, and alongside the preset programs, allows you to manually adjust the temperature and time of any dishes you cook in the air fryer. There’s also a keep-warm function that will maintain the temperature of food for up to 30 minutes, too.

On test, we found the air fryer certainly speeded up cooking times compared to traditional methods, and we were impressed with how crisp both frozen fries and chicken wings were. However, when making homemade fries we found they needed longer than the duration offered up by the preset program. We liked the handy Shake Remind feature that prompted us to turn the fries halfway through cooking, too.

