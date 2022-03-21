Shield all your online accounts with this excellent password manager deal

Practicing proper password hygiene may sound complicated, but it doesn’t have to be with the right tools in hand.

By using a password generator to create strong and unique passwords and a password manager to store them securely, you can rest easy knowing all of your online accounts are safe from hackers and other malicious third parties.

Fortunately, Keeper Password Manager provides both of these features and more to help you stay protected online. While Keeper Security already offers affordable plans for both individuals and families, the company is running a promotion that makes its password manager even cheaper.

Keeper Unlimited Plan: $20.98/year| 1 user

Save 40% - The perfect plan for a single user, with features including unlimited password storage, strong password generation, autofill, biometric login and more.

Keeper Family Plan: $44.98/year | 5 users

Save 40% - Up to five users get all the awesome features of the Unlimited plan, plus a personal private vault for sensitive files.

In addition to being one of our top-rated password manager vendors, Keeper's Unlimited and Family plans can now be had at 40% off for TechRadar Pro readers until May 1.

Thanks to this deal, the Keeper Unlimited Plan for individuals is now available for just $20.98 (£17.98) for a full year. However, if you want to protect your entire family, Keeper Security has you covered as the Keeper Family Plan is also heavily discounted right now, at $44.98 (£43.18) for a whole year of protection for up to five users.

Why is this a great deal?

Keeper Password Manager stores all of the passwords for your online accounts in an encrypted vault so that you can rest easy knowing that no one else will be able to gain access to them. This doesn’t just apply to passwords though, as the company’s password manager also allows you to securely scan and store your identity and payment information, including your credit cards, driver’s license and other important records.

All of the information stored in your encrypted vault can even be securely shared with your family, friends and your co-workers. In the event of an emergency, Keeper also has you covered as its password manager supports the ability to add up to five emergency contacts to grant vault access. And if someone does manage to gain unauthorized access to your vault, Keeper Password Manager will initiate a self-destruct sequence and delete every stored password so that they won’t be able to commit fraud or even identity theft.

Besides generating strong passwords and storing them securely, Keeper also monitors the dark web for breached accounts so you can take action to protect yourself against cybercriminals and the company’s KeeperChat encrypted messaging allows you to communicate privately and protect sensitive information from prying eyes.

Keeper is currently offering up to 40% off the annual price of its Keeper Unlimited and Keeper Family plans until May 1, so there’s never been a better time to pick up this top password manager.