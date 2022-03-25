Save a third on this Philips Hue smart light starter kit

Amazon has slashed 33% off the price of the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit, reducing it from £129.99 to just £86.50 . This is just £1.51 more than the best price we’ve seen for this smart lighting system, which comes with two bulbs. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best smart lighting deals in your region.)

The best smart lights replace your existing light bulbs and enable you to brighten or dim them, switch them on or off, and even adjust the colour they illuminate without having to get up from the sofa. However, as you’re likely to need several light bulbs for each room in your home, switching to smart lighting can be costly, so a good smart light deal is always welcome.

The Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit is suitable for lights with a bayonet fitting. It included a Philips Hue bridge, which can relay commands from the companion app to the bulbs, even when you’re not close by. This is handy if you regularly leave the house and forget to switch the lights off. The Hue Bridge also enables Alexa, Google Assistant and HomeKit support, so you can use your voice rather than your smartphone to control the bulbs.

Today's best Philips Hue smart light deals in the UK

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: £129.99 £86.50 at Amazon

Save £44.50 - Amazon has knocked 25% off the cost of this twin pack of Philips Hue smart light bulbs, which offer 800 lumens of brightness - equivalent to the light given off by a 60W incandescent bulb. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the smart light starter kit - it dropped to £84.99 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday - this is still excellent value. However, we don’t know how long the discount will last, so you’ll want to move fast to be sure you snap up this smart light deal.

On test, we found the Philips Hue bulbs responsive when controlled by the app. It was simple to change the hue the bulb illuminates, with 16 million shades to choose from. The starter kit is also available with screw fittings, however this is not currently discounted and costs £148.00.

