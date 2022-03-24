Save 25% on this Ninja Blender and Food processor in one

Amazon has slashed 25% off the price of the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ , reducing it from £199.99 to just £149.99 . While this isn’t the best price we’ve seen for this food processor that also doubles a blender, it’s still good value. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best food processor deals in your region.)

The best food processors are a versatile kitchen gadget, which can chop, shred and slice even the toughest of vegetables, while also whisking and mixing ingredients together too. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good food processor deal is always welcome.

The Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ comes with two different blades as well as a grating/slicing disc. As we’ve already mentioned, it can also take the place of one of the best blenders , as it comes with a plastic 1.9-litre jug and two personal blending cups, so it can also be used to make smoothies that you can take on the go without having to decant them first.

Today's best food processor deal in the UK

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ: £199.99 £149.00 at Amazon

Save £50 – Amazon has knocked 25% off the cost of this Ninja food processor, which has five presets with defined speeds and durations to take the guesswork out of using the appliance. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the food processor - it did drop to £128.99 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday - it’s still good value. However, we don’t know how long the discount will last, so you’ll want to move fast to be sure you’ll snap up this food processor deal.

In our tests, we found the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ took just seven seconds to turn two full-sized carrots into medium-thickness shreds. The two carrots fit side-by-side in the feed chute, meaning it’s larger than most food processors and ideal if you want to quickly grate large batches of fresh produce. When it came to slicing it didn’t disappoint either, turning half a cucumber into even slices in just three seconds.

