PS5 gaming TV deal: get VRR support for just £229

Here's the thing about next-gen consoles: they're not cheap. And gaming TVs that support their latest fancy features aren't cheap either, which is a pain if you've already spent all your money on the new console and a suite of games.

Enter: the Hisense A6G. This is a super-affordable 4K TV with incredible specs for the price, including support for the PlayStation 5's new VRR feature. There's also support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, which is something most high-end TVs don't even offer.

And right now, you can get the 43-inch Hisense A6G for just £229 at Currys – or the 50-inch model for just £279 at Amazon.

In our Hisense A6G review, we praised its 4K picture quality: "there are obvious and numerous positives to the way the Hisense goes about its work. Detail levels, for example, are respectably high – and that’s true of even the finest details of texture or skin-tone. There’s very agreeable insight into darker tones, without the rather artificial cast some screens can succumb to."

We weren't able to test the VRR feature with the PS5, since the PS5 hadn't been updated at the time of our review, but Hisense has directly confirmed to TechRadar that the A6G supports it.

We want to be clear that the Hisense A6G does not support 120Hz gaming – it's not the complete gaming package, and we wouldn't expect it to be for this price. But the best 120Hz TVs cost three times the price even at the cheapest end of the scale.

So if you want to spend less, and want a TV that supports VRR and ALLM even if it doesn't include 120Hz, it's absolutely ideal. As Meat Loaf said, two out of three ain't bad.

US-based readers please note: although there is a model named Hisense A6G you can buy, it does not support VRR. You'll need to look for the Hisense U6GR for an equivalent option.