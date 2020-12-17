Last minute Christmas deals at Amazon could bag you a cheap Samsung tablet

Last minute Christmas deals are in abundance at Amazon right now, giving those unorganised folks, or simply savvy bargain hunters, a great opportunity to bag plenty of cheap tech before the year finally closes out.

A prime example, take this range of Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets currently getting price cuts of up to £120. Sure, there may be new iPads on the market, but even the most generous of recent Apple tablet deals simply haven't matched these discounted Samsung tablets when it comes to outright value.

With prices starting at £109 for the super cheap (but not rubbish) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, there's plenty of scope here for bagging a cheap stocking filler too. That said, probably the best last-minute Christmas deals are on the more premium models, like this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 for just £499 - featuring a total saving of £120.

While that Galaxy Tab S6 isn't the latest Samsung tablet on the market anymore, it's still very powerful, has tons of storage, an AMOLED screen, and even comes with a free stylus included. Those are features that make it a fantastic Android alternative to the likes of the iPad Air, and at a slightly cheaper price too.

We've rounded up our highlights from this particular last-minute Christmas sale from Amazon below. If you're outside the UK, you can also see the best tablet deals near you at the bottom of the page.

Last minute Christmas deals at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32GB): £139 £109 at Amazon

Save £30 - The Galaxy Tab A8 is a great little 8-inch tablet that's a good buy if you want a low-cost Android device that isn't completely budget. With a bright 1280x800 resolution display, 32GB of internal storage, and weighing in at just 345 grams, the A8 is a simple but effective tablet for all your general needs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (32GB, LTE): £269 £229 at Amazon

Save £40 - The WiFi-only version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is sold out right now but you can still score yourself a tidy £40 off the LTE version at Amazon. Load this great mid-range 10.4-inch tablet up with a cheap sim-only plan and you'll be able to enjoy any one of your favourite shows or movies on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (128GB, WiFi): £619 £499 at Amazon

Save £120 - Even though it's not quite the latest premium Android tablet on the market from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S6 remains an absolutely great buy, especially after price cuts like this. With 128GB of internal storage, included S-Pen, and a beautiful 10.5-inch AMOLED screen, the Tab S6 is a very viable alternative to the ever-popular iPad series. Also available is the LTE version for a £70 upcharge, also at Amazon. View Deal

If you want to do a little more research, we recommend checking out our main best Samsung tablet prices and sales article, where we have tablet deals across the entire range. Alternatively, you could also see this week's best cheap iPad deals for another superb premium option.