Grab this Shark cordless vacuum for its (almost) lowest price

The best cordless vacuum cleaners are more compact and lightweight than their wired counterparts, but can still suck up everything from fine dust to cereal and biscuit crumbs with ease. However, they can be a pricey purchase so a good vacuum cleaner deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 32% off the price of the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology IZ201UK cordless vacuum cleaner reducing it to £239.01, from £349.99 . While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this cordless vacuum cleaner - it hit its lowest price ever of £199.99 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday - it’s still a hefty saving. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best cordless vacuum cleaner deals in your region.)

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology IZ201UK: £349.9 9 £239.01 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £110 off this cordless vacuum cleaner, which can be converted into a hand-held cleaner that’s ideal for stairs. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this cordless vacuum cleaner, it’s still good value and the offer won’t last long. So, you should snap up this cordless vacuum cleaner deal now. View Deal

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology IZ201 is the brand’s top-of-the-range cordless vacuum cleaner, and features a flexible wand that can bend easily without snapping, making it easy to manoeuvre the vacuum cleaner into tight spaces and underneath low-lying furniture.

In our tests, we found that the vacuum effectively picked up dirt and debris from carpets and hard floors within a few sweeps. While it may not be able to completely rival Dyson’s newest cordless cleaner, the V15 Detect, when it comes to suction power, it impressed us when its price tag was taken into consideration.

Shark says the battery will last up to 40 minutes between charges, and we found the dust bin, which holds up 0.4 litres, easy to empty too. The vacuum also benefits from Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap feature that helps prevent hair getting tangled around the brush roller.

