Grab this Alexa-enabled Facebook Portal Go for its lowest price ever

Amazon has slashed 35% off the price of the Facebook Portal Go , reducing it from £199.99 to just £129.99 . This is the best price we’ve ever seen for the smart display, which comes with Alexa built-in. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best smart display deals in your region.)

The best smart displays build on smart speakers with a screen and a camera, so they can be used to make video calls, as well as presenting visual information to complement a smart assistant’s voice responses. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good smart display deal is always welcome.

The Facebook Portal Go is the first battery-powered smart display on the market and comes with an integrated handle, so you can easily take it around the house with you. However, its big selling point is that it can be used to make video calls to WhatsApp and Facebook contacts – not something rival smart displays offer.

Facebook Portal Go: £199.99 £129.99 at Amazon

Save £70 - Amazon has knocked 35% off the price of this smart display, which Facebook says can be used for up to five hours when video calling before it needs recharging. This is the lowest price we’ve seen the Portal Go drop to, beating even the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . However, we don’t know how long this smart display deal will last, so we suggest you snap it up quickly.

Facebook Portal Plus: £349.99 £299.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - Amazon has also discounted Facebook’s largest smart display, the Portal Plus . It comes with a 14-inch screen, although unlike the Facebook Portal Go, it’s mains-powered, so it’s less easy to take around the house with you. However, the display can be tilted, making it easier to view from any angle. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the smart display, so it’s worth snapping up if you’re in the market for one.

On test, we found video calling on the Facebook Portal Go was an enjoyable experience. The camera automatically pans and zooms as you move around the room during the call, to ensure that you’re always in the centre of the frame – and people on the other end of calls told us the framing appeared smooth and natural.

As well as having Alexa built-in, both the Portal Go and Portal Plus come with Facebook’s own voice assistant. You can activate it by saying “Hey Portal”, but we found its capabilities limited compared to Alexa. While it was able to give us a weather report and set a timer, it wasn’t able to control music playback, or switch smart-home devices on or off.

