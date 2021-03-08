Grab a Ninja blender for less with this great deal

The best blenders take the hard work out of blitzing fruit into smoothies and pureeing vegetables into soups – but they can be costly, so a good deal is always welcome. Thankfully, Amazon has just slashed the price of one of the best Ninja blenders in the UK.

The Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ BN495UK has been slashed to £69.00 from £89.99 – that’s a 23% saving on the RRP. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the Ninja Personal Blender deals in your region.)

This is the cheapest price we’ve seen for this smoothie maker since August 2020, which comes with to-go cups so you can blend your drink and take it with you without having to decant it.

Today's best Ninja Blender deal in the UK

Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ BN495UK: £89.9 9 £69.00 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £20 off the cost of the Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ , making it £69.99. It’s the best deal we’ve seen this year for the personal blender, which comes with two dishwasher-safe plastic 700ml containers and to-go lids.View Deal

The Ninja Blender with Auto-IQ BN495UK has a 1,000W motor and we found it was fast and efficient in use. It has two Auto-IQ programs that limit the guesswork of preparing everything from smoothies and frozen drinks, although we did find it was noisy, measuring in at 99dB when blitzing a berry smoothie. However, the sound is balanced and bearable, unlike some blenders we’ve tried.

Ninja 2-in-1 Blender with Auto-iQ BN750UK: £149.99 £99.00 at Amazon

Amazon has also slashed the Ninja 2-in-1 Blender with Auto-iQ by 34% to £99. Just like the Ninja Blender with Auto IQ above, it has three presets that make creating smoothies and frozen drinks a breeze. However, rather than two 700ml on-the-go canisters, it comes with one 2.1-litre blender jug and one 700ml to-go cup. This isn’t the cheapest price we’ve seen for the blender, which dropped to £89 at the start of the year – but if you want a blender now this is a good deal, and we’re not sure when it will be discounted to this price again. View Deal

