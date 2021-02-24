Grab a new vacuum cleaner to kickstart your spring clean with these great Hoover deals

The best vacuum cleaners are powerful enough to clean dust and dirt from our carpets, and can also tackle larger debris and pet hair, but they can be costly, so a good deal is always welcome – and Amazon has just discounted two of the best vacuums we’ve tested.

The Hoover H-Lift 700 vacuum cleaner has been discounted by £65, bringing it down to just £114.99 – that’s a 36% saving on the RRP. If you’d rather go cord-free, the Hoover H-free 800 has also been discounted to £199.99 - that’s a £100 saving on one of the best cordless vacuums we’ve tested.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Hoover vacuum cleaner deals in your region.)

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Hoover H-Lift 700 vacuum cleaner – even on Black Friday last year it only dropped to £160 – although you’ll need to snap up the deal quickly, as we don’t know how long it will last for.

The Hoover H-free 800 dropped in price to as low as £119.99 at Christmas, but if you’re in the market for a new cordless vacuum cleaner this deal still represents a good saving.

Today’s best Hoover vacuum cleaner deals in the UK

Hoover H-Lift 700 vacuum cleaner: £179.9 9 £114.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £65 off the cost of the Hoover H-Lift 700 vacuum cleaner, making it £114.99. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this corded vacuum, which has a lift-out dust canister that makes it lighter and more flexible when cleaning stairs. View Deal

Hoover H-free 800 cordless vacuum cleaner: £299.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Cordless vacuum cleaners are more expensive than their corded counterparts, so this 33% saving on the Hoover H-free 800 cordless vacuum cleaner is welcome. The vacuum cleaner comes with an app that flags when the dust bin needs emptying or the battery needs charging, and even tracks the calories you burn while cleaning. It’s not the best deal we’ve seen for this cordless vacuum cleaner – it’s been as low as £119.99 at Christmas – but if you want a vacuum now this is a good deal, and we’re not sure when it will be discounted to this price again. View Deal