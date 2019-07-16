Amazon Prime Day portable Bluetooth speaker deals: Bose, Anker and more

Amazon Prime Day is winding down, but there are still some great deals to be had in the sale's final hours - like, for example, the ones happening on Bluetooth speakers.

Through the rest of today you can find a number of models on sale from some big names like Ultimate Ears, Bose and Sony, plus a few hidden gems from some not-so well-known brands like Anker and Doss.

Regardless of which speaker you choose you're bound to save money, and with all that extra cash you can treat yourself to a day at the beach - the perfect place to bring your brand-new Bluetooth speaker.

The best Bluetooth speaker deals in the US

Doss Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $39 $19 on Amazon

By far the cheapest Bluetooth speaker you're going to find on Amazon today is the Doss Touch Wireless Speaker that's selling for a measly $20 thanks to an insane 50% Amazon Prime Day discount. View Deal

Anker SoundCore 2 Bluetooth Speaker $39 $31 on Amazon

The Doss Touch sounds like a great speaker if you're just looking for something simple - but if you need something a bit more durable, consider the waterproof SoundCore 2 that's on sale today for $31 after you apply the $8 coupon for Prime Members.View Deal

Anker SoundCore Flare $59 $47 on Amazon

Moving up another step is the Anker SoundCore Flare that's not only waterproof, but also cylindrical to help distribute sound in a 360-degree area - allowing everyone to hear the music. This one's better for barbecues or bonfires, and is definitely a great pick.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker $129 $89 on Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Color II is the perfect splash-proof companion. Usually you'd see this colorful, durable speaker on Amazon for $129, but for Amazon Prime Day it's been marked down to just $89.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 $199 $96 on Amazon

If you're looking for our recommended pick for the best Bluetooth speaker deal happening today, it's this 50% ($100) savings for the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 - our favorite Bluetooth speaker of all-time. It sounds great and is completely waterproof.View Deal

Sony XB72 Party Speaker $349 $248 on Amazon

If you're trying to end Amazon Prime Day with the biggest Bluetooth speaker possible, the Sony XB72 is your best shot at it. This massive party speaker usually sells for over $300 and is on sale today for $248 (a $100 discount off the regular price).View Deal

The best Bluetooth speaker deals in the UK

Anker SoundCore 2: £39.99 £27.99 at Amazon

Ready for a summer of poolside partying, Amazon is knocking £12 off its IPX7-rated waterproof portable speaker. Expect 24 hours of battery life and a reasonably-powerful 12W output for the size.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Portable Speaker £230 £134.99 at Amazon

Compact enough to take anywhere, the B&O Beoplay A1 portable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for providing the soundtrack to picnics and barbecues. It's tough and splash-resistant too, with a built-in microphone for calls. Save £95 on Prime Day.

View Deal

Libratone Bluetooth Speaker £249 £151.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering some amazing deals on top-quality Bluetooth speakers for Prime Day, including 39% off the stunning Libratone ZIPP. It can connect via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplay, or even directly to Spotify, with 360-degree sound and over 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth Speaker £450 £299.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £150 off this premium wireless speaker for Prime Day. Crafted from anodized alumnium and full grain leather, it looks amazing and is built to last. With B&O's True360 sound technology, it'll sound great from any angle too.

View Deal

All of these deals are worth your attention and which one you decide to go with is really only limited by how much you're willing to spend on a new speaker.

If you're looking for something a bit bigger, don't miss this great deal on a Samsung soundbar, or if you're looking to keep music - and the world around you - to a dull roar, there's also a great deal going on for these Sony noise-cancelling headphones.