The best Nest thermostat deals in July 2018

Summer temperatures are high, and rising, so maybe you've been considering ways that you and your family can cut down on energy bills.

A smart thermostat, like the Nest thermostat, is one of our favourite ways to do just that, keeping an eye on how you heat, cool and power your house. We've collected together some of the best deal on all of Nest's smart thermostats so you can make your home more aware and eco-friendly than ever.

For those not already in the know about Nest, the company's range of smart thermostats are designed to save you money by adjusting the heating and the cooling in your home as necessary.

What's more, a lot of electricity companies hand out rebates when you purchase a smart energy-tracking device like a Nest thermostat. What that means is that a Nest thermostat will likely pay for itself in no time and continue to save you money on your energy bills for months, and even years, afterwards.

But of course we all know it's always a wise idea to try and save some pennies upfront too. So if you want to look into a smart thermostat but have a small budget, you've come to the right place.

We've searched the internet for the lowest prices on both the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Nest Thermostat E. That means you know that you're getting the lowest price on the market right now.

Of course if you'd prefer another brand, we've also pulled some of the best deals on a number of other popular smart thermostats.

But whether you go for one of the Nest models, or a model from another brand, your smart thermostat is more than capable of knowing when to turn down your heat or air conditioning when you aren't home and also allows you to customize your settings to your own preferences of when to raise or lower temperatures. You can also control your thermostat remotely on your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

When you think of how easy it is to lower your energy costs — and see these great deals — why wouldn't you get a smart thermostat?

Nest Learning Thermostat

The first thermostat to become Energy Star-certified, the Nest Learning Thermostat learns what temperature you prefer and builds a schedule around yours. An independent study showed that it saved people an average of 10% to 12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills. It's estimated that it will pay for itself in just two years. Of course, that's for the list price, so if you get a deal like one of the ones below, it will pay for itself even quicker.

Nest Thermostat E

The less expensive of the two Nest thermostat models, the Nest Thermostat E is designed to blend in with its surroundings; its frosted display provides information in muted tones. You can adjust the settings either at home or remotely using your smartphone. Like its brethren, the Nest Thermostat E estimated to provide savings of 10% to 12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills.

Other Smart Thermostat Deals

Of course, Nest isn't the only manufacturer of smart thermostats, although it is our favorite (as indicated by its #1 spot on our Best Smart Thermostats list).

Longtime thermostat makers like Honeywell have also gotten in the game, along with many new companies like Ecobee and Tado. So if you want to do some comparison shopping, we've provided deals on some of the other most popular smart thermostats below.