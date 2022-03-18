Avast One's special offer protects all your devices at a great price

As cyber criminals get cleverer and more devious, it's never been more pertinent to ensure that your online devices are safe and sound using antivirus software. And, thanks to a special offer on the Avast One security suite, you can do so without spending a stack.

Avast One is an 'all-in-one service' that seeks to offer comprehensive security for all of your or your family's devices. A single subscription covers at least five devices, and bundles in a VPN, firewall, private browsing, password protection and a host of added extras - see the full list below.

Avast One's litany of protection tools can be used across Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices, with an Individual subscription covering five and a family plan covering up to 30 for six users.

And, if you want to try Avast One on for size, you can do so knowing that there's a 30-day money back guarantee if you change your mind.

Avast One special antivirus offers

Avast One features: what you get with this deal

Device:

Antivirus, ransomware protection and malware prevention

Advanced firewall

Sensitive Data Shield to ensure your private documents aren't compromised

Behavior Shield to monitor suspicious behavior in real time

Wi-Fi vulnerability alerts

Web Hijack Guard for safer internet banking and shopping

Privacy:

VPN for streaming and security with servers in 55 locations across 34 countries and secure kill switch

Connection and Network advisors

Advertiser tracking prevention and digital fingerprint masking

Data breach checking

Privacy Advisor

Password protection and data breach monitoring

Webcam protection

Smooth performance: