Amazon knocks 40% off D-Link’s super-fast Exo gaming router

You don’t need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2019 to upgrade your home network for cheap, as Amazon has knocked 40% off D-Link Exo's recent mesh router.

The D-Link DIR-882 AC2600 Smart Mesh Wi-Fi Router has had 40% knocked off its price – down to £77.59.

It features powerful tech that can handle four simultaneous data streams, making it a great choice for households with lots of connected devices all fighting for access to the internet. And with this price cut, it's an even better buy.

We're not sure how long this deal will last, but if you want to give your home network an instant upgrade, swapping out the free router your ISP gave you for a router like this is they way to do it – especially with a £50 price cut.