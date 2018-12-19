Amazon has up to 50% off speakers and headphones ahead of Christmas

If you're still looking for the perfect gift for the audiophile in your life, or for some stocking stuffers for your kids, Amazon has some fantastic discount on speakers and headphones this year.
You'll have to be quick though, as free delivery for Christmas ends on Thursday December 20.
Although same-day delivery will be available in select areas right up until December 24, it's important to check each item's expected delivery date, as it can vary by region and seller.
Read on for our top picks from Amazon's headphone and speaker deals and you could make someone's holiday very special indeed.
Ultimate Ears Boom 2
£119.99 £74.99 at Amazon
This 360 degree wireless speaker from Ultimate Ears is popular for a reason – with IPX7 waterproofing, a 15 hour battery life, and a 30 meter Bluetooth range, it's perfect for listening on the go. And with nearly £45 off, it could make a great Christmas gift.View Deal
Sonos One wireless speaker
£199.99 £179.99 at Amazon
£20 isn't an enormous saving, but every little helps ahead of Christmas. You can also get this deal at John Lewis and Currys should you prefer.View Deal
Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones
£249.95 £159.95 at Amazon
If you're a fan of the matte gold look, you can get Beats Solo3 wireless headphones at Amazon right now, meaning you can get a decent set on on-ears for just over £150. Be warned though – they are unlikely to arrive before Christmas according to the listing.View Deal
Ultimate Ears Megaboom wireless speaker
£249.99 £129 at Amazon
You can get £120 off this wireless speaker – but only in the electric blue colour scheme.View Deal
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom wireless speaker
£89.99 £49.99 at Amazon
£40 off the UE Wonderboom is a great deal, and right now, Amazon is the cheapest place you can buy it.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 20 noise cancelling headphones
£249.95 £149.95 at Amazon
Designed for use with Apple products, these Bose QuietComfort 20s are a steal with £100 off. View Deal
Sennheiser HD 4.50 wireless over-ear headphones
£179.99 £99.99 at Amazon
This matte black version of the Sennheiser HD 4.50s is exclusive to Amazon, and now comes with a fantastic £80 off in time for Christmas.View Deal
Ultimate Ears Megablast
£269.99 £129.99 at Amazon
You can still get this UE Megablast speaker in time for Christmas – and with £140 off, it's an absolute steal.View Deal