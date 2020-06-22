Amazon Big Style Sale: the best luggage deals happening now

With travel restrictions beginning to ease around the world, now might be the perfect time to pick up a great luggage deal. It’s fortunate, then, that Amazon has discounted a number of premium brands as part of its Big Style Sale, with huge savings available on backpacks, suitcases, laptop bags, and children’s luggage.

Amazon's Big Style Sale includes over 60% off Samsonite and American Tourister, and up to 50% off Eastpak and Vans. There’s a wide selection of discounts on a variety of luggage types and travel accessories, such as combi-locks and wallets. If your old luggage is looking a bit tired, or you simply want to have more options when it comes to travel, there really is something for everyone here.

With the back to school season also fast approaching, this is an ideal opportunity to purchase a new backpack, pencil case, or messenger bag for your kids. With all the items eligible for Amazon Prime delivery, you can also enjoy next-day delivery on each item if you’re a subscriber.

Below you’ll find all the best luggage deals and prices in the Amazon Big Style Sale, but don’t wait too long – the sale ends on June 28.

Amazon Big Style Sale luggage deals:

Samsonite Termo Young Upright XL Suitcase Luggage | £229 £94.90 at Amazon

You can save £134.60 (59%) on this 120 Litre Samsonite Termo suitcase luggage, which comes with a three-point locking system for extra security, and is made of lightweight and robust polypropylene.View Deal

American Tourister - Soundbox Spinner Expandable | £149 £77.60 at Amazon

With double wheels for smooth rolling comfort and a limited 3 year global warranty, this light and resistant suitcase is expandable to offer more packing space when needed. It's also functional inside, with a zipped lined divider. View Deal

Samsonite Happy Sammies, Upright Children's Luggage | £85 £53.60 at Amazon

This fun and trendy suitcase is designed with kids in mind, and comes with 24 Litres of storage and in various cute designs. The suitcases are also very light, so they can be pulled comfortably by a child. View Deal

Best cheap backpack deals

Samsonite 2WM Laptop Backpack Medium | £135.00 £77.20 at Amazon

If you want to keep your backpack safe and secure, the Samsonite 2WM laptop backpack will definitely do the job. It's water resistant, has reflective detailing for enhanced visibility, and a reinforced EVA bottom panel in case you drop it.View Deal

Vans REALM BACKPACK | £30.00 £13.60 at Amazon

With a plethora of eye-catching styles available, the Vans Realm backpack comes with a front pocket, adjustable and padded shoulder straps and a laptop sleeve. View Deal

Eastpak Padded Pak'r Backpack | £40.00 £23.20 at Amazon

Available in a range of colours and designs, the Eastpak Padded Pak'r has everything you need to carry your belongings in comfort. A large main compartment with zippered closure keeps your gear safe, and the padded back and straps ensure you won't feel any discomfort. View Deal

Eastpak Delegate + Messenger Bag | £55.00 £30.00 at Amazon

The perfect bag to take your tech on the go, the Eastpak Delegate fits a 17-inch laptop in the padded sleeve and has an adjustable and removable padded shoulder strap. View Deal

Best cheap back to school deals

Eastpak Oval Single Pencil Case | £16.00 £11.20 at Amazon

With an extra shelf to organize your pens and a depth of 9cm, this pencil case will keep your stationery snug and safe so you're never left wondering, "where'd my pen go?". View Deal