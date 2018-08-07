Virgin Media just added new TV channels to its Player broadband bundles

Virgin Media broadband has announced a host of new channels that it will be throwing into its great value Player Bundle for free. And existing Virgin customers with a Player Bundle subscription will automatically be upgraded with the new channels, too.

The new channels include:

Sony Movie channel

Movies4Men

Talking Pictures

Pop

Tiny Pop

True Movies

Sony Crime

PBS America

This addition follows the loss of channels after dealings between Virgin Media and UKTV (half BBC owned) went south. That means favourites like Dave, Gold and Eden are no longer available on Virgin TV. So shows like Only Fools and Horses, Planet Earth and Red Dwarf won't be there to watch for Virgin Media customers.

Player's gonna play

But the Player Bundle - already one of our favourite broadband deals - gets you Virgin TV, Virgin broadband and a landline. So that's still over 70 channels, Netflix on your TV (with a subscription), and the ability to pause, rewind and record TV using the included Virgin TV V6 box (pauses for breath) plus free evening and weekend landline calls.

On top of all that you also get the Vivid 50 broadband thrown in with that bundle meaning fibre broadband with average download speeds of 54Mb – not bad for £32 per month for the first 12-month contract and free set-up.

