Save up to £240 with Virgin's stellar broadband and TV deals

We've only got a few days left to go until Black Friday but the fibre broadband deals just keep rolling in.

And this time it's Virgin's turn to claim the broadband throne, with its latest fibre broadband and TV deal.

Virgin's Black Friday deals are on the Ultimate Oomph and Bigger bundles - and with the current discounts and offers you could save up to to £240!

The Ultimate Oomph bundle is ideal for anyone who wants their TV, broadband and landline sorted all in one package. With this offer you're getting download speeds of 516Mbps, over 270 channels, an unlimited SIM only deal and much more. You're getting all of this for just £79 a month, a saving of £20 each month on the original price.

Now if you'd prefer something a little cheaper but with still plenty of TV channels especially the sports channels - then the Bigger bundle could be perfect for you.

Not only is it a massive £34 a month cheaper than the Ultimate Oomph option, but you're still getting average speeds of 213Mb, over 230 channels including BT Sport 4K and even weekend calls.

If you've got any questions on the deals we have both offers outlined in full for you below, so if you need more information just keep reading. Of course we understand that this may not be available in your area or too expensive, so why not check out our best broadband and TV deals guide.

Virgin's Broadband and TV Black Friday deal in full

Virgin Media Bigger Oomph Bundle|12 months | 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls| 230+ channels including BT Sport 4K| £35 upfront | £62 £45 per month

With this new discount you're looking at saving up to £204 in total, that's a pretty hefty amount. With this bundle you still get super fast average download speeds, over 230+ channels and the ability to pause, rewind and record live TV.

Virgin Media Ultimate Oomph Bundle | 12 months | 516Mb average speed | Anytime calls | 270+ channels including Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD and BT Sport 4K | £35 upfront | £99 £79 per month

This is the ultimate broadband and TV deals - not only do you get over 270 channels, HD Sky Cinema, 4K BT Sports and Sky Sports in HD and even BT and Sky Sports you're also getting impressively fast fibre broadband with average download speeds of 516Mb! Oh and not to forget the unlimited data SIMO on offer! All at a £20 a month saving.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Around 60% of the UK households are now able to receive superfast Virgin broadband. It's easy to discover whether you're one of the lucky 3-in-5 - head to the price comparison chart at the bottom of this page, enter your postcode where indicated and if deals show as available then you're all good to go!

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page (where you'll also find all of the best internet prices for Black Friday). Repeat the same process as above to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider.

