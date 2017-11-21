Our favourite wireless fitness earbuds are massively discounted today

Looking to improve your fitness this year? Then the Jabra Elite Sport wireless headphones have been discounted incredibly on Amazon - but you’ll have to be quick.

Usually costing around £230 (and £180 for the best price we’ve seen recently), Amazon’s latest round of Daily Deals sees these fitness-first headphones drop to just £129.99 - which is a fantastic saving.

We really rate the Jabra Elite Sport headphones here at TechRadar because they can do so much - Bluetooth audio (obviously), but also an integrated heart rate monitor that can be used with the Jabra Sport Life app as well as services like RunKeeper.

The best true wireless earbuds we've tested - the Jabra Elite Sports on top

That’s not all - the Jabra Sport Life app also packs cardio and bodyweight workouts, with an internal accelerometer monitoring how many lunges, squats and other activities you attempt automatically.

On top of that they’ll also track you while running and - using the app - you’re given a workout schedule to help improve things like your VO2 Max, a metric defining your overall fitness by monitoring the efficiency of transporting oxygen around your body.

Jabra Elite Sport wireless Bluetooth headphones - now £129.99 (was £229.99): These are among our favourite wireless headphones, as they can track heart rate, monitor exercise reps, help train your running and provide wire-free connections to your phone - this is the best price we've ever seen them at and we're loving the fact they're £100 off.

View Deal

Ready to go

There are a few issues that you’ll want to think about before picking them up: while the fit is incredibly strong, it can actually be a bit too tight thanks to needing to be snug for the heart rate.

We also noticed a couple of moments where the heart rate wouldn’t register properly, and Jabra hasn’t allowed all the bodyweight or high intensity exercises to be tracked by the accelerometer.

But those are minor niggles compared to the sheer range of functionality the Jabra Elite Sport headphones offer - even if you just wanted a decent pair of Airpod alternatives without the fitness capabilities, these headphones (with 4.5 hours of battery life, and two full charges from the carrying case) are worth the money today.

It looks like this deal will end at midnight tonight, Tuesday 21 November, so you’d better get in quick if you’re interested.