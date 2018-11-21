Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti is up to £200 off at Overclockers UK for Black Friday

The Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti is one of the best, and most powerful, graphics card ever made, and even though it's still very new there are a couple of tasty Black Friday deals for the GPU floating about.

Overclockers UK has cut the price of various versions of the RTX 2080 Ti by Palit and Inno3D by up to £200, which makes these expensive graphics card a little bit more affordable.

The cards are also included in Nvidia's promotion which gets you Battlefield V for free, which sweetens the deal further – so if you've been tempted to buy an RTX 2080 Ti for your gaming rig, now is a great time to make the plunge.

Inno3D GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Twin X2 OC £1,199.99 £998.99 at Overclockers UK

Inno3D's variant of the RTX 2080 Ti has had £200 knocked off the price. It comes with 11GB GDDR6 memory, a base clock of 1,350MHz and a boost clock of 1,590MHz, as well as RGB lighting and a special design to keep the GPU cool when under load.View Deal

Inno3D GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X3 OC £1,249.99 £1,079.99 at Overclockers UK

This version of the RTX 2080 Ti has been factory overclocked even further, offering a huge boost clock of 1,635MHz, making this one of the fastest versions of the RTX 2080 Ti available. A triple-fan design helps keep this beast cool.View Deal

Palit GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Pro OC £1,099.99 £998.99 at Overclockers UK

Palit's RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Pro variant comes with a factory overclock to make it perform even better, with a boost clock of 1,545MHz, while two large and efficient fans keep the GPU cool while playing games.View Deal

Palit GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Pro OC £1,199.99 £1,079.99 at Overclockers UK

This version is very similar to the above, but the factory overclock has been increased, with a boost clock of 1,650MHz, which gives this GPU a formidable speed bump. The price has been cut by £120 for Black Friday.View Deal

For more deals on graphics cards and other hardware, make sure you check out our pick of the best Black Friday components.