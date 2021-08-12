Xbox controller Black Friday 2021: Xbox One, Core and Elite - the deals we expect

An Xbox One controller Black Friday deal is a must-have for the serious gamer. Whether you're playing on a new Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, the older Xbox One family of consoles or even a PC, Microsoft's Xbox controllers are among the best you can play with, and the Black Friday 2021 sales are the best time to pick up a bargain on them.

There are three Xbox controller models to pick from these days, starting with the Xbox Wireless controller, moving up to the newer Xbox Core Wireless controller (the one with the dedicated share button), and the top of the line Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, complete with plenty of customisation options for the pro gamers out there. That's before thinking about the growing number of high-quality third-party controllers made by companies other than Microsoft.

Xbox One controller Black Friday deals will kick off the day after the US Thanksgiving holiday, on November 26, 2021. It's the best sales period for finding the pads at low prices – not only do you see the controllers land with discounted console bundles, but it's often a good time for picking up hard-to-find pad colors and customisation options at lower prices.

Here we'll be rounding up everything you need to know to nab an Xbox One controller Black Friday deal, from the best retailers to the key dates to mark in your calendar. Bookmark this page and in the run-up to Black Friday 2021 you'll find all the best deal information here.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox One controller Black Friday deals: FAQ

When will the best Xbox One Black Friday deals start in 2021? As per tradition, Black Friday falls on November 26 this year, though it's become more and more common to see deals appear before the big official kick off day. Usually the largest savings and deals offers land on the day itself, but don't be surprised if some great Xbox controller deals become available much earlier. With retailers looking to one-up each other, it can feel like a year-round Black Friday sale now. Some are known to kick off early-bird sales as early as the middle of October, with the ongoing pandemic causing last year's sales to kick off earlier still as retailers looked to claw back lost revenue from a difficult year. Those prices remained low well into December too for many products, though when it comes to Xbox pads, the long-tail savings weren't quite as good, with the core deals closing out shortly after Black Friday and the following Cyber Monday. Last year was, of course, an unusual one though. According to data from Adobe Analytics, the spread of Covid-19 made more people than ever shift to online shopping, with a huge 50% increase in 2020 compared to 2019. Physical stores closed, shipping times were extended, and sell out stock (due to persistent manufacturing difficulties) were a regular occurrence. With Xbox Series X stock still hard to come by, shortages on accessories could persist into the deals period.

Xbox Series X wireless controller deals

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Cheap Xbox One controller deals

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Elite Wireless controller deals

If you're after one of the original Xbox Elite Wireless controllers, you're out of luck – they've been discontinued. Microsoft's focus is now on the Series 2, the Xbox family's pro-level controller. It comes at a high price, making finding a deal essential to saving those pennies, but it's worth it in order to play with its turbo-charged customization options, adjustable trigger settings, and a built-in wireless charging battery as well.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

How to find a cheap Xbox controller

Cheap Xbox controllers don't pop up all that often, making it difficult to find them away from deals holiday dates like Black Friday, Cyber Monday or Amazon Prime Day. Having said that, we do find the odd sale popping up throughout the year that can save you some coins if you're after a new, replacement or spare multiplayer pad. Whether they're discounts direct from Microsoft or part of a wider sale at Best Buy, Walmart or Amazon, the comparison charts above will point you towards the cheapest Xbox controller prices available right now.

Cheap Xbox controller alternatives

It used to be a bit of a minefield finding third party controllers for consoles, but the quality in recent years has shot right up. If you're looking to save spending the $40-$50 / £40 - £50 on an official Xbox controller, pads from manufacturers outside Microsoft can tend to be a bit cheaper. Some may not have the level of polish as Microsoft's units, but are great for younger (read: clumsier) kids as a spare away from your prized pads.

However, if you're going for something a little more technical, the Razer Wolverine controller offers greater customization than the standard Xbox controller for a slightly higher price as well.