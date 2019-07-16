These are the best Nvidia GPU Amazon Prime Day deals we've found

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 has a number of great Nvidia GeForce graphics card deals, making it a great time to upgrade your gaming PC.

Usually, Nvidia graphics cards are pretty expensive — especially the most powerful ones — so buying them on Amazon Prime Day can save you a pretty penny.

Plus, the money you save on the best Nvidia GPU Amazon Prime Day deals can be spent on buying more games! What's not to like?

The best Nvidia graphics card Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

Asus ROG StrixGeForce RTX 2080 $799 $703 at Amazon

With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, there is no PC game that can challenge your gaming PC. Even higher resolutions will be accessible, and with this Prime Day graphics card deal, you can save $96.View Deal

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC Gaming $799 $709 at Amazon

Short of splurging on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, the RTX 2080 is the most powerful gaming graphics card on the market. And, on Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up this awesome EVGA aftermarket version for $90 off. View Deal

EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC Gaming $579 $469 at Amazon

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 is one of the most powerful graphics cards you can buy today, and this EVGA RTX 2070 XC Gaming makes it even better. And, on Amazon Prime Day, you can save a whopping $110.View Deal

The best Nvidia graphics card Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 2080 OC Edition £889.30 £619.99 at Amazon

Get one of the most powerful gaming GPUs in the world for a huge £269 off with this brilliant Amazon Prime Day deal. With 8GB GDDR6 and Nvidia's latest Turing tech, this beast will handle the latest games at resolutions up to 4K. If you want to take your gaming rig to the next level, make sure you jump on this deal.View Deal

Gigabyte Nvidia RTX 2070 Gaming OC £549.99 £439.97 at Amazon

This is a great mid-to-high-end GPU from Nvidia and Gigabyte that strikes the ideal balance between performance and affordability — especially with £100 off for Amazon Prime Day. Comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, this can handle modern games at 1080p with ease.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060 Advanced Edition £438 £363 at Amazon

This excellent RTX 2060 GPU comes with 6GB of GDDR6 memory, along with ray-tracing capabilities to make the most recent games look their best. Asus' exclusive design keeps the graphics card running quiet and cool as well.View Deal

Gigabyte Nvidia RTX 2060 OC £334.97 at Amazon

This is a more affordable GPU from Nvidia and Gigabyte. It still features some of the latest tech, including Ray Tracing abilities, as well as DirectX 12, and while it won't be capable of 4K resolutions and full graphical settings, it's a brilliant card and a solid upgrade over the previous generation of Nvidia GPUs.View Deal

MSI Nvidia GTX 1050Ti Aero ITX £164.99 £119.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to build a compact budget gaming PC, that can compete with the Xbox One and PS4, then this is a fantastic card for a great price. It's not the most powerful Nvidia GPU, but the small size means you can pop it into a small form factor gaming PC that's ideal for the front room.View Deal