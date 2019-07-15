Samsung Sound+ HW-M550 soundbar gets massive Prime Day discount

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

If you're on the look-out for a quality soundbar this Amazon Prime Day 2019, your search might just have ended: the impressive Samsung Sound+ HW-MS550 is reduced from £223 to £181.

That's a discount of £42 or 19%, and considering how much top audio tech you get packed in here from Samsung (including six internal speakers), it's definitely a deal worth considering.

(Image credit: Amazon) Samsung Sound+ Soundbar £181 £59 at Amazon

There's £42 off Samsung's premium all-in-one soundbar for Amazon Prime Day. If you've picked up a bargain on a TV for Prime Day, this is the perfect accompaniment, with It six built-in speakers to fill a whole room with sound. It connects to your TV wirelessly, and can be voice-controlled via Amazon Alexa.

View Deal

Hearing is believing

As well as offering excellent audio quality, the Samsung Sound+ HW-MS550 is very simple to set up and operate – it connects wirelessly to Samsung TVs and you can use a Samsung remote to control both it and a Samsung set.

It's really the sound that you're buying this for though: movies and TV shows should be much more pleasurable to listen to with this installed, whether you prefer action and adventure or drama and romance.

As with any Amazon Prime Day deal though we'd recommend taking advantage of this one sooner rather than later, so you don't miss out.