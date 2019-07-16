The Panasonic LX100 has never been as cheap as this – but this Prime Day deal won't last

We're in the thick of Amazon Prime Day and we've spotted some excellent deals on Panasonic's Lumix cameras, from its TZ compacts through to its G-series mirrorless marvels. And the LX100 combines the best of both: a compact body with the same kind of Four Thirds sensor as in the company's mirrorless line – and you can nab one for much less than usual today.

Amazon currently has the camera for just £348.99, down from its previous price of £449, as a Daily Deal. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals on the LX100 wherever you are.

That's a £100.01 saving, which makes this super-cheap for a camera with such a generously proportioned sensor. The fact that it also arrives with a 24-75mm equiv. f/1.7-2.8 zoom, rather than a fixed lens, also makes it special among large-sensor compacts, which normally pack prime lenses that are arguably less flexible.

And while it's not the newest model – and now updated by an LX100 II version – its spec sheet still holds top mighty fine in 2019. On top of its huge 16MP sensor you get 4K video recording to 30p, an electronic viewfinder, Wi-Fi and NFC and 11fps burst shooting, together with the option to process your raw files in-camera.

