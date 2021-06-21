Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here - the annual 48-hour shopping event that looks to offer up some of the lowest prices all year on a range of TVs, laptops, smartwatches, appliances, and as you'd expect - Amazon's own range of excellent Echo, Fire, and Kindle devices.

Looking for the best Prime Day deals? We've been busy sorting through the thousands of items on sale to find the top picks. Just below you can see our recommendations on everything from iPads to Robot Vacuums and we'll be adding plenty more Prime Day deals as we spot them, so keep this page bookmarked.

Amazon Prime Day deals are available exclusively to Prime members – but if you're not a Prime member you don't have to miss out: you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial right now, and get bargain-hunting straight away.

With this being Prime Day, many of the best deals are on Amazon's own Echo, Fire and Kindle devices – the latest Echo Dot smart speaker is half price, for example, at £24.99. However, we're also seeing big savings and record-low prices on a wide range of other products, from laptops and headphones to kitchen appliances including air fryers, blenders and vacuums.

Be sure to check back here regularly, as we'll be updating this page continually between now and midnight on Tuesday, when Prime Day 2021 ends.

Our top Prime Day deals tip: while many offers are scheduled to run until midnight on Tuesday, stock may run out before then, especially on popular items, so if you see a deals you like, grab it while you can.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Kindle: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you're looking for an e-reader on a budget, the standard Amazon Kindle is available in today's Prime Day deals for its lowest ever price. Not only that, but you're also scoring yourself three months of Kindle Unlimited on the house here - meaning you'll never be short of reading material.View Deal

Echo Dot (4th generation): £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - The latest Amazon Echo Dot is at a record low price thanks to this year's Prime Day deals. This is a whole £4 cheaper than the previously lowest prices, so definitely don't miss this one. Small enough to fit into any room, this one's perfect for playing music, asking questions, and connecting to the myriad of other Alexa-compatible devices available.

View Deal

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - For something a little bigger, however, consider the standard Amazon Echo - which is also at its lowest ever price right now in the UK. In particular, this sale is a whopping £15 off the previous record, so it's a great opportunity to save some money on one of the best smart speakers available on the market.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: £89.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - We've only ever seen the Amazon Fire HD 8 go for as low as £54.99 in the past, so this is a new record yet again in today's Prime Day deals. If you're looking for a cheap-as-chips tablet that's not too big, has a bit of storage on the drive, and will quite happily potter through the basics, this one's a great choice.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum cleaner: £249 £139 at Amazon

Save £109 - Another record-low price, this Evovacs robot vacuum lets you put your feet up while it does all the hard work around the house. We don't often see this one get discounted below its usual £249 sales price, so we would absolutely recommend this sale if you're looking to get some handy gadgets into the home.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB SIM-free: £ 1149 £914 at Amazon

Save £235 - It's both Samsung's most powerful handset and our pick for the world's best smartphone so, it is no surprise that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can be pretty pricey. Luckily, this Amazon Prime Day knocks a hefty amount of the price, leaving you paying only £914 for this super-powered device.View Deal

iPad (2020) - 32GB: £329 £299 at Amazon

Save £30 - It's not every day you see the latest Apple iPad 10.2 go under its usual sales price of £329 but that's exactly what we're seeing in today's Prime Day deals. While not quite as powerful as the new Pro or Air models, this tablet is still very speedy indeed and it's also still featuring all those design hallmarks that you'd expect from a premium Apple device.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): £119.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - The brand new Echo Show 8 is taking its first-ever price cut in today's Prime Day deals. The newer model sports a boost in processing speed and a new 13MP camera that can track and zoom to keep you in frame during video calls as well. That's plenty of new features well worth springing a little extra for over the previous generation (if you'll use them that is).View Deal

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: £139.99 £94.99 on Amazon

Save £45 - The fantastic BlackWidow V3 Pro Gaming Keyboard can now be yours for a tidy bargain - a record low sales price of £94.99 that beats out the previous lowest cost by £25. This model features Razer's beloved Green switches for a speedy response as well as including Chroma RGB, media dial and ergonomic wrist rest.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3: £199.99 £159 at Amazon

Save £40 - We haven't seen a price cut this generous on the Fitbit Versa since Christmas. That means today's Prime Day deals on this device are rare indeed and a great chance to score a bargain on a very advanced fitness tracker indeed. With built-in GPS, heart monitoring, and a number of awesome fitness apps, this is a great purchase for both beginners and advanced fitness enthusiasts.View Deal

LG NanoCell 55-inch 4K TV: £676 £559 at Amazon

Save £117 - This is the cheapest we've ever seen the 55-inch LG NanoCell at Amazon, which means it's an excellent time to invest in an upgraded 4K experience. You're getting plenty of apps here (though note LG doesn't carry All 4 and ITV Player on its OS) and a gorgeous display to boot.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 multi-cooker: £89.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - Here's a great sale on one of the most popular kitchen appliances around - the Instant Pot Duo. This 7-in-1 multi-cooker makes preparation in a whole range of styles an absolute doddle and being 5.7 litre capacity makes it big enough for multiple meals. This one's definitely a good buy for any budding chef that's looking to both save time and experiment with a few new flavours.View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds: £149.99 £99 at Amazon

Save £50 – Here's a great pair of truly wireless earbuds that are the perfect alternative to the likes of the Apple AirPods. With excellent battery life, a no-nonsense but really compact design, comfy fit, and rock-solid noise-cancellation features, the Jabra Elite 75t are an absolute steal at this price if you're looking for a nice pair of premium buds.

View Deal

Eufy RoboVac 30C robot vacuum cleaner: £229.99 £152.99 at Amazon

Save £77 - At £152.99 the Eufy RoboVac 30C is jumping well below the £170 - £229 prices we've been seeing over the last few months. This is the cheapest we've ever seen the powerful robot vacuum cleaner, and with full Alexa compatibility and powerful BoostIQ suction you're getting great value for money.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (wired charging): £159 £119.99 at Amazon

Save £39 - We've been seeing this £119 sales price appear during bigger sales events for a while now, which means you're getting a record low price here. AirPods are so popular that we rarely see them taking new discounts which means this is likely the best price we'll see this week.

View Deal

HP Chromebook 14-db0003na: £219 £189.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - If you want a great laptop deal for less than £200, then Chromebooks are your best bet. This model hasn't dropped below £209 all year long, so you're getting a solid deal at £189.99. You're getting excellent performance that beat Windows 10 laptops at this ultra-budget price point.

View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £209 at Amazon

Save £140.95 - Bose is known for its excellent quality cans and these 700-series headphones are quite simply some of the best over-ear noise-canceling headphones you can get. With a full £140 off, you're getting a really great price here on a pair of cans that feature excellent audio and a sleek, but not too gaudy design. This is also the lowest price we've seen so far on this product, so definitely don't miss it if you're looking to treat yourself.

View Deal

Panasonic 43-inch HX700 4K TV: £449 £349 at Amazon

Save £100 – This mid-range 4K TV from Panasonic is a close sibling to one of our favorite screens, the HX800, but it ditches Panasonic's basic MyHomeScreen platform for a full-suite Android TV OS and Disney Plus support. Dolby Vision is included too. This model originally launched at £649 and we've only just seen that price drop to £449 in recent months, which makes this discount all the more impressive.



55-inch: £649 £449 | 65-inch: £749 £639

View Deal

JVC 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: £449.99 £369 at Amazon

Save £80 - We haven't seen this 50-inch JVC drop below its usual £450 price point for a long time, which makes this Prime Day deal a great choice for those looking for a mid-size set with a wallet-friendly price. Even though it's definitely more of a budget display, this one's still managing to pack in Fire OS, which means it'll work with all your Alexa-compatible devices, such as the cheap Echo speakers above.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi (256GB): £689 £529 at Amazon

Save £160 - Samsung makes the best Android tablets today, and you can snag the 256GB model for a £160 discount during Prime Day. It comes with an S Pen included for seamless note-taking. Weighing just 498g, the Tab S7 is one of the lightest and thinnest tablets today for comfortable browsing and bingeing. Prices jump around based on the colour you're choosing here, but this is a record low price for some models.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book S, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: £999 £549 at Amazon

Save £450 - This is a major price drop, coming all the way down from £999 to £549. The closest we've seen this price get to this position was a quick £699 sales price last month, but aside from that this has been in the £900 price range for a while now. This slimline laptop has a 13.3-inch screen, and is compact enough to easily carry around with you. It's also got decent specs, with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 months free: £7.99 £0 per month at Amazon

Save £31.96 - If you've been considering switching your music streaming service, you're browsing at the right time. Ahead of this year's Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering four months of Music Unlimited for free, though note this will resume at the usual £7.99 rate once your trial is up.

View Deal

Audible Premium Plus: 3-months for 99p at Amazon

Save £30.97 - Amazon Prime members who haven't already signed up to Audible can take advantage of this early Prime Day deal and score themselves 3-months of one of the best audiobook streaming services for nearly no cost. With this Audible Plus membership you'll get yourself unlimited access to the Audible Plus library (thousands of titles), and discounts over at the Audible store page - including the promotion below.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day deals under £25

Echo Dot (4th generation): £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - The latest Amazon Echo Dot has dropped down to a brand new record low price in this year's Prime Day deals. You'll find the smaller version of the smart speaker available for just £24.99 right now - £4 cheaper than its previous record low.

View Deal

Blink Mini security camera: £34.99 £21.99 at Amazon

Save £13 - This latest price cut on the Blink Mini security camera is beating the previously lowest price by a whole £3, which, might not sound that much, but these were already great value cameras. With an easy plug-and-play setup and full 1080p video capture, there's no better way to keep an eye on your house while on a budget.View Deal

Amazon Echo Flex: £24.99 £9.99 at Amazon

Save £15 - This handy little gadget will allow you to extend Alexa to more rooms in your house without having to put a more expensive Echo speaker in there. Put simply, this sales price is an absolute bargain considering it's actually under half price currently. Recommended, especially in conjunction with the other cheap Echo devices on offer today.

View Deal

Microsoft Modern Mobile Bluetooth Mouse £30 £16.41 at Amazon

Save £14 - Microsoft always makes great mice, here's one of them for almost half price. This Modern Mobile mouse features a very slick low-profile design, ambidextrous layout, an enhanced wheel for smooth browsing, and the companies BlueTrack technology, which allows it to track accurately on nearly any surface.View Deal

McAfee Total Protection, 5 devices, 1-year Subscription + 3 months free £49.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - Get a one year subscription to McAfee's Total Protection package for up to five devices, including PC, Mac, Android, and iOS – all for 60% off the retail price. Plus you're even getting an additional 3 months for free.

View Deal

Joby GripTight tripod stand with phone holder: £39.95 £18.99 at Amazon

Save £20.96 - If you're looking to improve your smartphone footage, the Joby GripTight flexible tripod is now down to a fantastic £18.99 sales price. We haven't seen a bigger discount that this since 2019, so you're getting a great deal here.

View Deal

The Sims 4 expansion and game packs: £34.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Save £15 - Many of these Sims 4 expansion packs rarely see this £19.99 sales price, which means now is a great time to update your game with the latest content. While newer releases aren't included just yet, you'll find great prices on packs like Snowy Escape, Get to Work, City Living and more.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

Amazon Echo Flex: £24.99 £9.99 at Amazon

Save £15 - If you're just looking to add Alexa to more rooms without having to spend the full (or discounted) Echo Dot price, the Flex is looking particularly enticing right now. All the way down at £9.99, this is an excellent pick up for budget smart homes.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Auto: £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - The Amazon Echo Auto is half price in today's Prime Day deals, great news for anyone who wants to take Alexa on the road with them. That's the cheapest this dinky gadget has been, only previously dropping down to £29.99 which makes this offer particularly high value right now.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation): £39.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The previous generation Echo Dot has dropped down to £19.99 at Amazon - that's still £1 away from its lowest price ever, and just £5 cheaper than the new model. If you're looking to spend as little as possible (or you're not a fan of the redesign) this is still a solid deal, but we'd recommend checking out the 4th generation first.

View Deal

Echo Dot (4th generation): £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - The latest Amazon Echo Dot has dropped down to a brand new record low price in this year's Prime Day deals. You'll find the smaller version of the smart speaker available for just £24.99 right now - £4 cheaper than its previous record low.

View Deal

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - The latest generation Echo has just dropped down to a brand new record low price. That's an extra £15 off the previous £69.99 record, and excellent value for anyone looking to upgrade this Prime Day.

View Deal

Blink Mini security camera: £34.99 £21.99 at Amazon

Save £13 - The Blink Mini security camera only managed to drop to £24.99 last year, which makes new Prime Day price all the more exciting. That's a record low £21.99 cost, which makes grabbing the plug and play indoor camera all the more enticing.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: £49 £35 at Amazon

Save £14 - The wired Ring Video Doorbell takes a little more installation than its predecessors but there's no need to worry about battery and you're getting a fantastic price. This is the first discount we've seen on this new release, so it's never been cheaper either.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019): £79.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - The previous generation Echo Show 5 is back down to that excellent £39.99 sales price we saw last year. That's perfect if you're looking to spend as little as possible building up a more visual smart home, especially considering we aren't seeing any discounts on the new 2021 release yet.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2019): £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - Amazon has also knocked the price of the previous generation Echo Show 8 back down to its lowest position ever. The larger model adds extra screen space but also ups the resolution as well - that's best if you're going to use your device for video calls as well as smart home control. If, however, you'd appreciate a newer processor and upgraded camera we'd recommend checking out the 2021 model below.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): £119.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - The brand new Echo Show 8 is taking its first ever price cut in today's Prime Day deals. The newer model sports a boost in processing speed and a new 13MP camera that can track and zoom to keep you in frame during video calls as well. That's plenty of new features well worth springing a little extra for over the previous generation (if you'll use them that is).

View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: £105.03 £74.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these smart lights, which can glow more than 16 million colours. They have a Bayonet cap and come with a Hue bridge so you can control them when you're not at home. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri so you can use your voice to control them. Snap up this bargain as it won't be around for long.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Toshiba 32-inch WK3C Alexa TV: £209 £175 at Amazon

Save £34 – This budget small TV from Toshiba offers surprisingly capable picture quality, despite its compact 32-inch screen. We've seen that £209 RRP sitting particularly stubborn since launch, so this first discount is particularly valuable. With built-in Alexa, you can use hands-free voice commands too!

View Deal

Panasonic 43-inch HX700 4K TV: £449 £349 at Amazon

Save £100 – This mid-range 4K TV from Panasonic is a close sibling to one of our favorite screens, the HX800, but it ditches Panasonic's basic MyHomeScreen platform for a full-suite Android TV OS and Disney Plus support. Dolby Vision is included too. This model originally launched at £649 and we've only just seen that price drop to £449 in recent months, which makes this discount all the more impressive.



55-inch: £649 £449 | 65-inch: £749 £639

View Deal

LG UP75006LF 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: £389 £365 at Amazon

Save £24 - LG's 2021 43-inch 4K TV is available for just £365 at Amazon right now. That's inching below the £369 price tag other retailers are currently offering, and is particularly impressive considering we've seen this TV sitting at £499 before.

View Deal

JVC 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: £449.99 £369 at Amazon

Save £80 - If you're looking for a mid-size budget set, Amazon's Prime Day TV sale has the JVC 50-inch 4K TV on sale for £369. We've been seeing that £450 price point all the way up until today, which means this is a fantastic price for smart set that includes the Fire OS, an Alexa voice remote and 4K Ultra HD picture quality.

View Deal

Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV (2021): £549 £449 at Amazon

Save £100 - This 2021 Samsung 43-inch 4K is already getting an impressive £100 price cut at Amazon. You're getting hands-free control with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built in and a life-like picture experience thanks to Crystal Processor 4K that produces over one billion shades of colour. Until June we hadn't seen any discount on this newer model, so you're picking up the very first price cut here.

View Deal

LG 43-inch UP Series 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV: £549 £499.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - The 2021 UP series from LG are fantastic mid-range LED TVs for those who want a balance between top-end features, a great picture, and a reasonable price. With a good 4K upscaling processor, a full host of smart-assistant compatibility features, and all your favourite streaming services built right in, this one's a good buy for any living room.This model has been stuck at £549 since launch, so that extra £50 off is working particularly hard here.



50-inch: £649.99 £599.99| 55-inch: £749.99 £649.99

View Deal

LG NanoCell 55-inch 4K TV: £676 £559 at Amazon

Save £117 - This is the cheapest we've ever seen the 55-inch LG NanoCell at Amazon, which means it's an excellent time to invest in an upgraded 4K experience. You're getting plenty of apps here (though note LG doesn't carry All 4 and ITV Player on its OS) and a gorgeous display to boot.

View Deal

Panasonic 65-inch HX580 4K TV: £749 £549 at Amazon

Save £130 – If you want to max-out your screen size, this HX580 LED TV is at its lowest ever price in this Amazon Prime Day deal, and comes with Dolby Vision, Freeview Play, and multi-HDR support. We've only seen this model drop to £589 in the past, so you're saving an extra £40 over the previous record low today.

View Deal

LG 65-inch Nano Series 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV: £809 £679.99 at Amazon

Save £129 - Previous discounts have only dropped this Nanocell TV down to £809 in the past, so this £679.99 sales price is all the more impressive. The Nano series from LG features what the brand calls its 'Nanocell' technology - a rather fancy way of saying these displays get bright, and with gorgeous colours too.

View Deal

LG OLED CX 48-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: £1,275 £1,139 at Amazon

Save £136 - Prime members can snag this stunning LG OLED TV on sale for £1,139. That's a £136 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this premium 48-inch TV that comes with 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1 and ThinQAI technology.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

Asus Vivobook 14-inch laptop: £249.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - We've never seen this 14-inch laptop drop below £199.99 at Amazon. If you're after an everyday browsing machine the 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage will be perfectly fine and you're even getting a year of Office for free as well.

View Deal

HP Chromebook 14-db0003na: £219 £189.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - If you want a great laptop deal for less than £200, then Chromebooks are your best bet. This model hasn't dropped below £209 all year long, so you're getting a solid deal at £189.99. You're getting excellent performance that beat Windows 10 laptops at this ultra-budget price point.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: £279 £224 at Amazon

Save £55 - The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 delivers everything we like to see in a cheap Chromebook, thanks to its low price and its ability to, well, spin into a tablet. You can get it for just £224 - that's a brand new record low price and an extra £5 discount on last year's Prime Day price.

View Deal

HP 15.6-inch laptop: £579.99 £479.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - This is the best laptop price cut in Amazon's Prime Day deals we've seen so far. £479.99 for a 512GB SSD is excellent value, especially with the 8GB RAM to back it up (we sometimes see rigs drop down to 4GB to make space in that price for more storage). Plus, this model hasn't dropped too far from that £579.99 since it launched, with Amazon's best discount before today offering up a £560 price.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book S, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: £999 £549 at Amazon

Save £450 - This is a major price drop, coming all the way down from £999 to £549. The closest we've seen this price get to this position was a quick £699 sales price last month, but aside from that this has been in the £900 price range for a while now. This slimline laptop has a 13.3-inch screen, and is compact enough to easily carry around with you. It's also got decent specs, with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB: £699.99 £579 at Amazon

Save £120 - Microsoft's affordable Surface Laptop Go combines decent specs and a stylish, and premium, design. For Prime Day, it's getting a decent £120 price cut to just £579, £30 cheaper than the previous £609 record low, which is great value for what you're getting, even if the storage is a little low.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: £1,299 £649 at Amazon

Save £650 - Save an absolute fortune on Samsung's excellent ultrabook. This laptop has a thin and light design, a long-lasting battery and bags of storage space. It's half price in today's Prime Day deals, and this may be the best laptop deal we've seen yet considering this model has never dropped below £1,000.

View Deal

M1 MacBook Air (256GB): £999 £893 at Amazon

Save £100 - Amazon is offering the M1 MacBook Air for just £899 this week. While we did see an extra £30 off in previous flash sales, this is still a fantastic offer that goes beyond Amazon's usual £50 discount. You're getting the entry level 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD configuration here, with Apple's monster M1 chip at the helm.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals

Sony WH-CH510 headphones: £50 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £17 - If you're just after a pair of budget headphones, these Sony cups are offering excellent value for money right now. You're getting 35 hours of battery, hands-free calls, and Alexa baked right in. Those are some fantastic features for this price point. We have, however, seen these drop just a little lower in previous sales (down to £29) so if you're after the absolute cheapest price possible it might be worth waiting a little while.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (wired charging): £159 £119.99 at Amazon

Save £39 - We've been seeing this £119 sales price appear during bigger sales events for a while now, which means you're getting a record low price here. AirPods are so popular that we rarely see them taking new discounts which means this is likely the best price we'll see this week.

View Deal

Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: £130 £75 at Amazon

Save £55 - These wireless headphones pack an impressive 35 hours' battery life, noise cancelling and great audio quality in one affordable discounted package. These cups have been stuck at a £92 sales price for a few months now, so this discount is working a little harder for you today.

View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds: £149.99 £99 at Amazon

Save £50 – This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these excellent earbuds, and they come with a good battery life, compact build, comfy fit, and active noise cancellation like the AirPods Pro.

View Deal

Jabra Elite 85t: £219 £179 at Amazon

Save £40 – The fantastic Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds have just edged past the previous all-time-low £189 price, and with their great audio capabilities and powerful active noise cancellation you won't find many reasons to not pick these up.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: £330 £197.99 at Amazon

Save £132 - Sony's over-ear headphones pack great noise cancellation, quality sound and high battery life in one fantastic package, making this a recommended pair of cans at the discounted price. This is also the cheapest these cups have ever been - just sneaking past that £201 previous record.

View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £209 at Amazon

Save £140.95 - These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2021, and with £130 off, they're a steal, boasting fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design. This is the lowest price we've seen for these headphones, so you should snap it up while you can.

View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise cancelling headphones: £199.99 £179.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones have already beaten their Prime Day price last year, with an additional £20 discount offering up a new record low. They are a little older now but still offer up that premium Bose sound and a comfortable design as well.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6: £39.99 £27.99 at Amazon

Save £12 This little fitness tracker was already great value, and this Prime Day deal drops it £2 lower than its previous record low price. Despite its low cost, it's genuinely a great device (we were impressed in our tests), offering all the basic fitness tracking features you could ask for with an impressive 14 day battery life, Blood Oxygen Saturation monitoring and up to 50m water resistance.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99 at Amazon

Save £30 - We've never seen the Fitbit Charge 4 drop below £99 at Amazon, so this £30 discount is working particularly hard for you today. If you're after a slimline fitness tracker with a strong seven day battery and a wide range of monitoring apps, then, this is already a great offer.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: £147 £119 at Amazon

Save £28 Looking for a cheap Fitbit deal? The Fitbit Versa 2 usually hovers around the £140 mark on Amazon, and we've not seen it lower than £129 before, so this is a deal well worth snapping up. It's not the latest model (that would be the Versa 3 just below) but it's still a great buy.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3: £199.99 £159 at Amazon

Save £40 - The latest Fitbit Versa has returned to a record low sales price that we haven't seen since Christmas today. That means you can pick up the advanced fitness tracker for just £159 - an excellent price just £40 more than the previous model above.

View Deal

TicWatch Pro 3: £289.99 £195.36 at Amazon

Save £94.63 This is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches we've tested, and it's never been below £200 before. It's big and bright, with a fast Snapdragon 4100 chipset, high resolution display and three-day battery life. This is the GPS version, but there's also an LTE/4G version available for a little more.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: £89.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - This is a stunning deal considering we've only ever seen the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet drop down to £54.99 in the past. That makes this a dramatic price drop and excellent value for an 8-inch tablet.

View Deal

Amazon Kindle: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The classic Amazon Kindle is back down to its £49.99 sales price ahead of tomorrow's Prime Day deals. That's a return to the lowest price we've seen yet, but you're also picking up three months of Kindle Unlimited with this device as well.

View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - You're saving an extra £5 over the previous £84.99 record low price here. That's fantastic news for anyone looking for a waterproof Kindle with a better display built in as well.

View Deal

iPad (2020) - 32GB: £329 £299 at Amazon

Save £30 - The 2020 iPad has been particularly stubborn in its pricing in the UK ever since release, but today's Prime Day deals have changed all that. This £30 discount may not sound like much, but it's the cheapest we've ever seen this model go, having only ever dropped to £309 in the past.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi: £139 £99 at Amazon

Save £40 - The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi is back down to its lowest ever price at £99 for Amazon Prime Day, making it one of the most affordable slates you can buy. This is for the Wi-Fi-only version in black, and it has an 8-inch 1280 x 800 screen, a lightweight (just 347g) build and all the power you need for basic tablet tasks.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Wi-Fi (64GB): £379 £279 at Amazon

Save £100 - Right now you can get a big £100 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, bringing it down to just £279 - £20 cheaper than the previous £299 lowest price. That's for a 64GB Wi-Fi version in black, and the tablet also has a bright and sharp 10.5-inch 1600 x 2560 Super AMOLED screen, plus Dolby Atmos surround sound, so it's perfect for movies and games.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi (128GB): £379 £299 at Amazon

Save £60 - The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a slate that does it all, as it's bundled with an S Pen stylus for sketching and note-taking, while also packing a large 10.4-inch 1200 x 2000 screen, powerful speakers, and a big 7,040mAh battery. Right now you can get the 128GB model in Oxford Grey for just £299 - £30 cheaper than the previous £329 record low.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi (256GB): £689 £529 at Amazon

Save £160 - Samsung makes the best Android tablets today, and you can snag the 256GB model for a £160 discount during Prime Day. It comes with an S Pen included for seamless note-taking. Weighing just 498g, the Tab S7 is one of the lightest and thinnest tablets today for comfortable browsing and bingeing. Prices jump around based on the colour you're choosing here, but this is a record low price for some models.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Wi-Fi (128GB): £799 £679 at Amazon

Save £120 - The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the best Android tablet money can buy in our view, and right now it's available for £120 less than normal, costing just £679. That's for a 128GB Wi-Fi model in black, and between its vibrant screen, premium design and fast performance, it has everything tablet power-users should need. 256GB: £869 £749



Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB: £899 £649 at Amazon

Save £250 - This might just be the best Surface Pro 7 deal we've seen, knocking the price down to £649 - £10 less than its previous record low price. It's got decent specs, including 8GB RAM, though the SSD is a bit tight on space. 256GB: £1,169.99 £749

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day phone deals

Samsung Galaxy A12 SIM-free: £169 £134 at Amazon

Save £35 - The cheapest Samsung phone deal in the Prime Day sales, the Samsung Galaxy A12 is an excellent option for those on a budget. While the saving isn't huge at £35, the device is already so cheap that you end up below £140! Of course, it will come as no surprise that at this price point, you're not getting a super powerful phone.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5GSIM-free: £ 699 £554 at Amazon

Save £145 - The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sits comfortably in the middle of Samsung's line-up of devices. It blends higher-end specs, 5G and design with a lower price tag, nearer to what you'd see from the A series. With this Amazon Prime Day discount, you'll only pay £554 for the 128GB model.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 SIM-free: £ 769 £614 at Amazon

Save £155 - This year's Amazon Prime Day sales is offering one of the largest discounts yet on the cheapest of the three Galaxy S21 devices. With this discount, you'll only pay £614. Considering the specs and features that come with this device, that's a brilliant offer and one we wouldn't expect to be beaten until Black Friday.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 128GB SIM-Free: £ 949 £754 at Amazon

Save £195 - The middle device of Samsung's S21 range frequently seems to get left out of sales but right now, the Galaxy S21 Plus is one of the best smartphone discounts of the Prime Day sales. You end up saving £195, leaving you only having to pay £754 for this handset. That just sneaks this under the original RRP of the regular Galaxy S21.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB SIM-free: £ 1149 £914 at Amazon

Save £235 - It's both Samsung's most powerful handset and our pick for the world's best smartphone so, it is no surprise that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can be pretty pricey. Luckily, this Amazon Prime Day knocks a hefty amount of the price, leaving you paying only £914 for this super-powered device.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: £69.99 £54.96 at Amazon

Save £14 - Amazon has shaved a few pounds off the price of its Joy-Con stock this week, with the cheapest set being the Neon Blue / Yellow. However, you'll still find the Red / Blue version in stock for £59.99 as well.

View Deal

Razer Seiren X Streaming USB Microphone: £99.99 £42.99 on Amazon

Save £57 - As the name might imply, the Razer Seiren X Streaming USB Microphone is perfect for streamers and gamers who value space, but don't want to compromise on quality. This high-quality USB mic provides crystal clear audio and easy to use controls, and we've been seeing it hovering around £60-£70 in recent months before dropping down to this lowest all time price.

View Deal

Logitech G635 Wired Gaming RGB Headset: £129.99 £59.99 on Amazon

Save £70 - The incredible Logitech G635 Wired Gaming RGB Headset is now better than half price in a record breaking discount. Featuring plush over-ear cushions and customizable RGB lighting to match your setup, you'll be amazed by the incredible 7.1 audio and all-day wearable comfort.

View Deal

Logitech G502 Wireless Gaming Mouse: £129.99 £60.99 on Amazon

Save £69 - The Logitech G502 is often mentioned as one of the best gaming mice in the world, making this a great choice for gamers of any skill level who don’t want to compromise on anything. With £69 saved, this is is a record low price by around £10.

View Deal

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Gaming Keyboard: £129.99 £78.99 on Amazon

Save £51 - Built for speed, the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition gaming keyboard features linear optical switches and full RGB backlighting for you to customize to your gaming setup. With a huge £51 saving, this is the lowest price we've ever seen on this fantastic gaming keyboard.

View Deal

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: £139.99 £94.99 on Amazon

Save £45 - The fantastic BlackWidow V3 Pro Gaming Keyboard can now be yours for a tidy bargain - a record low sales price of £94.99 that beats out the previous lowest cost by £25. This model features Razer's beloved Green switches for a speedy response as well as including Chroma RGB, media dial and ergonomic wrist rest.

View Deal

Asus ROG Falchion gaming keyboard | £149 £119 at Amazon

Save £30 - This Asus ROG Falchion deck is taking its first ever price cut, saving you £30 and offering up a record low £119 price. 60% gaming keyboards are all the rage these days: they take up much space, and frankly just look better than their full-sized counterparts. We like 65% keyboards a bit better, though, and that's exactly what the Asus ROG Falchion offers.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Miitopia: £299.99 at Amazon

You're saving around £20 - £30 (depending on the game's sale price) on this Nintendo Switch bundle - excellent considering we haven't seen discounts dropping below £300 in recent months. While Miitopia is a slightly cheaper game it still fetches £34.99 even on sale.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Sports Party + Monopoly + Rayman Legends: £299.99 at Amazon

You're picking up three games for this excellent £299.99 bundle price at Amazon right now. They're cheaper titles for sure, but considering today's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are the first bundles we're seeing in a long time this is an excellent offer - particularly for those looking to pad out their collection early.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Pokemon Snap: £309.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to pick up the latest Pokemon spin-off title, this bundle from Amazon is offering a few pounds off the final price of both a console and Snap together. That's a decent offering considering these bundles have been sitting at £319.99 over the last few months (when in stock, that is).

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Ring Fit Adventure: £314.99 at Amazon

This Ring Fit Adventure bundle first made its way onto our shelves last year, but we haven't seen much of it since. That means you're getting a great deal already here, especially considering both the console and Ring Fit Adventure workout title have been difficult to get your hands on over the last year.

View Deal

BenQ EX3501R 35-Inch Ultrawide Monitor: £599.99 £464.99 on Amazon

Save £135 - If you've ever used an ultrawide monitor, you'll know they're a gamechanger for PC users, and now you can own one of the best on the market with a 23% discount. In fact, this is the cheapest we've ever seen this monitor drop to - previously only managing to reach a sales price for £479. BenQ are well known for making high-quality monitors, so not only are you getting a bargain, but you can rest assured knowing you're getting unbeatable quality and reliability.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 multi-cooker: £89.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - The Instant Pot Duo has taken a £40 discount in today's Prime Day deals. That means we're seeing the return of a hugely popular record low price on this 7-in-1 multi-cooker with plenty of presets and a large 5.7 litre capacity for multiple meals.

View Deal

NutriBullet 900W blender and smoothie maker: £79.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - We've only seen this 900W blender dropping to £62 in previous sales which means it's just sneaking past its previous lowest price ever today. That's great news for anyone on the hunt for an accessory-rich appliance today.

View Deal

Nespresso VertuoPlus: £179.99 £68.99 at Amazon

Save £80 - The Nespresso VertuoPlus is one of the best pod coffee machines you can buy right now, and at £68.99 it's offering a fantastic price right now. We've been seeing this model at £99 for a few weeks now so you're saving an extra £31 today.

View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum cleaner: £249 £139 at Amazon

Save £109 - You're getting an excellent robot vacuum for a great price here - the lowest we've ever seen it. In fact, Amazon hasn't dropped too much from that £249 RRP in a long time, which means this is definitely a must-see.

View Deal

Ninja Foodi Max grill and air fryer: £249 £149.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - The Ninja Foodi Max is dropping down to its previous record low sales price in today's Prime Day deals, offering up an excellent £149.99 cost. You're getting six functions in total here, including grill, air fry, bake and roast.

View Deal

Eufy RoboVac 30C robot vacuum cleaner: £229.99 £152.99 at Amazon

Save £77 - At £152.99 the Eufy RoboVac 30C is jumping well below the £170 - £229 prices we've been seeing over the last few months. This is the cheapest we've ever seen the powerful robot vacuum cleaner, and with full Alexa compatibility and powerful BoostIQ suction you're getting great value for money.

View Deal

Shark cordless upright vacuum cleaner: £399.99 £229.99 at Amazon

Save £170 - The Shark has been stuck at a £249 sales price since May, briefly jumping back up in price just before today's Prime Day deals. However, you can pick it up for a record low £229 right now. With a 50 minute run time and anti-hair wrap technology there's plenty to love here.

View Deal

Ecovacs OZMO920 robot vacuum cleaner with mop: £449.98 £299 at Amazon

Save £150 - This Ecovacs 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner and mop has only dropped down to £360 in recent sales, but you'll find an extra £60 off that price today. Not only are you getting powerful, and WiFi connecting, vacuuming here, but there's also an onboard mop for hard floors as well.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day deals: food and drink

Lavazza coffee: up to 41% off pods, beans and ground coffee

Wake up and smell the coffee! Italian brand Lavazza is one of the most recognisable names on the home coffee scene, and it's bringing some tasty discounts to APD this year. Whether you need pods or beans, strong or decaf, Lavazza's special prices start from only £6.69.

View Deal

Coffee pods: up to 42% off Tassimo, Nespresso and L'Or

Prime Day always delivers for coffee fans with handy pod machines on their counter-tops. You can really take this opportunity to fill your cupboard, with loads of options to suit your particular taste buds and preferred intensity.

View Deal

Crisps and snacks: up to 61% off Walkers, Smiths, Quaker and more

Walkers, French Fries, Monster Munch, Wotsits, Squares, Scampi Fries - there's a veritable tuck shop of snack and crisps deals to crunch your way through today. A case of 32 packs of Marmite Walkers has the biggest discount of 61% - you'll either love it or hate it!View Deal

Wine, prosecco and beers: up to 48% off McGuigan, Jacob's Creek, Leffe, Bud and more

Amazon Prime Day is a handy time to refill your beer fridge and wine rack. Bud Light's 'Seltzer' range comes way down in price for non-traditionalists. While red, white and rose wine drinkers are well catered for, There's even 44% off a case of Nosecco - non-alcoholic sparkling wine!

View Deal

Whiskey, rum and brandy: up to 45% off JD, Bushmills and Mount Gay

What's your dram? From Scottish single malts and American bourbons, to Barbados rum and French brandy, Amazon is offering a world of discounts on the hard stuff. There's big reductions on Jack Daniel's, Johnnie Walker, Glenlivet, Talisker, Chivas, Woodford, Bushmills, Mount Gay, and many more.

View Deal

Vodka, gin, tequila and spirits: up to 40% off Tanqueray, Whitley Neill, Malfy at Amazon

Amazon is looking to get the party started (always drink responsibly!) with big booze discounts. Click to see the whole selection, but price cuts on gin from Tanqueray, Sipsmith, Edinburgh and Boodles, Jose Cuervo tequila, and classic Cointreau are the ones that stick out to us.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day deals: toys

Fire HD 8 Kids: £139.99 £69.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Kids' tablet is down to an impressive £69.99 - a 50% saving during the Prime Day sales. Designed for kids ages 6-12, this devices comes with a free 2-year warranty, 12-hour battery, 32GB of storage and a 8-inch HD display. You can view thousands of books, movies, TV shows, educational apps and more with this device making it a great education or distraction tool for the kids.

View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: £199.99 £119.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is a great starter tablet for school-aged kids. It allows them to stream their favourite shows and films on a wide variety of streaming apps, play games and use educational services. You can set up parental controls and choose what your kids have access to. This 10.1-inch HD device will currently cost you £119.99 - £80 off its original price.

View Deal

Lego: £12.99 - £100.99 at Amazon

Amazon has gone big on its Lego discounts this year, offering a wide range of discounted options. Ranging from smaller projects like a speed boat or car all the way up to a mini statue of liberty or battery powered train! There are plenty of options to choose from with some cheaper options and some big discounts on the larger projects.

View Deal

Games and puzzles: £4.19 - £66.56 at Amazon

Puzzle fans, game-obsessed families and 50,000 piece puzzle heroes will be excited with this year's Prime Day. There is a huge amount of discounts on board games like Monopoly, interactive experiences including Pictionary , puzzles and the more...inventive games - Throw Throw Burrito, anyone?

View Deal

Toys by Barbie and Polly Pocket: £8.99 - £157.99 at Amazon

There are loads of big discounts in the world of Barbie and Polly Pocket in this year's Prime Day sales. Ranging from Barbie dolls through to accessories, cars, horses and even a dinosaur or model house. There are especially big discounts on the career based barbies like Barbie Chef or Barbie Baby Doctor.



Sports tech and equipment: £2.42 - £389.90 at Amazon

There is a lot of discounts for the sporty types this year with everything from footballs to swimming floats and tennis rackets. The highlights include Wilson's sale with NFL Footballs, basketballs, golf clubs and tennis rackets as well as a big sale from mitre, covering pretty much every single aspect of football equipment you can think of.

View Deal

Balance Bike for Toddlers/kids: £32.99 £23.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to get your childs first bike, this balance bike could be a great choice. It's very well reviewed and is an Amazon Best Seller. During the Prime Day sale, you will only pay £23.99 for it. There are no pedals for this bike making it a great option for them to start learning by pushing.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day FAQs