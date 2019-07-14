New Amazon Echo Show 5 with Neos SmartCam is just £59.99 for Prime Day

One of the many reasons we love Amazon Prime Day so much is that it's not just older devices that are reduced in price. This fantastic smart home bundle features the recently-released Echo Show 5, as well as the Neos SmartCam for only £59.99.

That's a saving of £44.99 for not only Amazon's new Show 5 smart screen, but a smart cam that plays nice with Alexa and provides 1080P Full HD with live streaming and 8x digital zoom.

Perfect for families

There are so many reasons why an Amazon Echo Show 5 is a great buy: it's cheap, simple-to-use and is a good addition to your home if you're into watching how-to videos or recipes.

However, its screen and video calling feature means we think it's a no-brainer for those with kids. It's the perfect device for keeping children entertained with hours of videos and online shows and great if they enjoy video calling mum while she's at work or grandparents who live far away. Combined with the Neos SmartCam with night vision and motion detection, it's a perfect smart home starter pack for families.