Looking for a cheap fitness tracker? The Honor Band 4 is nearly 50% cheaper today

While we've seen Amazon Prime Day bring lots of smartwatch deals, the second wave of deals for July 16 has brought with it the most significant discount on a fitness tracker.

The Honor Band 4 - currently ranked in position six in our best fitness trackers guide - is now 48% cheaper than it was yesterday for those who live in the UK. There's currently no discount for those in the US.

The deal for the Honor Band 4 sees the price sink down to £30.96. We know the price touched near a similar level at £34 in April this year, but that wasn't for long and it hasn't been that low for a couple of months.

If you're after a fitness tracker that is capable of tracking steps, sleep and can be taken in a pool with you, the Honor Band 4 is likely suitable. It doesn't have GPS and we found notifications to struggle on it, but it's still an all-round solid choice.

Before you buy: read our Honor Band 4 review

(Image credit: Honor) Honor Band 4: £59.99 £30.96 at Amazon

If the Honor Band 4 looks like a cheap Fitbit, that's probably because it is. But you're looking at Amazon Prime Day for cheap deals, and the Honor Band 4 does everything you need a fitness tracker to do, as well as bringing some extra advanced features.



View Deal

Looking for US wearable deals?

