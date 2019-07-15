Joby Gorillapod prices slashed by up to 46% on Amazon Prime Day

Sign up for Prime day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Amazon Prime Day is bringing many bargains across all kinds of cameras and lenses, but the retail behemoth hasn't overlooked the smaller things that prove invaluable for the photographer.

And right now you can get a discount of up to 46% on Joby Gorillapod models, which provide a stable support when a tripod just isn't practical.

Whether you wrap them around a tree trunk or use them to hang your camera upside down, or even fashion them into a hand grip for vlogging, Gorillpods go where conventional tripods don't and let you capture long exposures, videos, selfies and awkward shots without hassle.

Flexible friends with benefits

If you're using a mirrorless camera or a DSLR, you might want to go for either the 3K kit or the 5K kit. How do you know which one to go for? Easy: the number tells you how much weight it will support.

Action camera user? Check out the 500 Action Tripod, which is designed specifically with these kinds of models in mind. And if you're on a really tight budget and you only have a small compact camera, the GorillaPod 325 would be ideal.

(Image credit: Joby) Joby Gorillapod 3K kit | £54.99 £32 on Amazon

Probably the best option for most setups, the 3K kit comes with its own ball head for precise positioning and will take most average DSLR or mirrorless camera and lens combos. And today you can grab it with a chunky 42% saving.View Deal

(Image credit: Joby) Joby Gorillapod 1K kit | £39 £20.97 on Amazon

Perfect for small DSLRs or mirrorless cameras with just a simple prime lens, this will hold 1kg worth of kit securely – and at little over £20, fairly cheaply too. A huge 46% discount makes this particular option a steal.View Deal

(Image credit: Joby) Joby Gorillapod 5K kit | £129 £94 on Amazon

The beefiest Gorillapod for the beefiest of cameras, this set of legs and included ball head will hold up to 5kg of kit, such as the Canon EOS-1D X (pictured with the model). Normally retailing for £124, today you get a cool £35 saving. View Deal

(Image credit: Joby) Joby Gorillapod 325 | £16.99 £11.24 on Amazon

Got a simple point-and-shoot camera? Need a flexible support that will also work as a basic tabletop tripod? There's 34% off the Gorillpod 325 right now, which weighs next to nothing and can even have its head tilted through a 90-degree angle for portrait-orientation shooting.View Deal

(Image credit: Joby) Joby Gorillapod 500 Action tripod | £19.20 £14.99

Whether you partner it with a GoPro or an Osmo, on the beach or up Ben Nevis, this option is designed to give action camera users the support they need to document all their outdoor pursuits – and with 22% off right now, it's a no-brainer.View Deal