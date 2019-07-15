The Honor 10 is down to its cheapest price since launch for Amazon Prime Day

If you've been waiting for Amazon Prime Day 2019 to pick up your new smartphone, we've got a suggestion – why not pick up an older, but still excellent handset instead of a brand-new model, in the form of the Honor 10, which is reduced to just a little over £200 at Amazon.

The Honor 10 came out in early 2018, and has since been replaced by the Honor 20, but the smartphone was so impressive for its time that it's still one of the best handsets we've reviewed.

With a powerful dual-lens camera, eye-catching rear design, and a really convenient fingerprint sensor, it's still just as good as smartphones that have been released a year later, and at this price it's well worth a serious look.

Honor 10: £249 £209 at Amazon

The Honor 10 was an affordable flagship smartphone in 2018. It may not be the latest handset on the block from Honor now, but it still packs a punch with plenty of power and great cameras, and is great value with £40 off.

Seriously. When it released it cost £399, and at £209 now it's almost half price. For a phone that's only been out for just over a year, that's an amazing saving.

