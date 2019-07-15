Grab a great Prime Day discount on this Sony soundbar and speaker set

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

There's never been a better time to upgrade your living room sound system, because thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2019, the Sony HT-RT4 soundbar and speaker set is down to just £215.

Having originally been on sale for £279, that represents a discount of £64 or some 23% – a very good deal even in the midst of all the other deals going on this week.

What you get

With 600W of audio oomph, the Sony HT-RT4 is a perfect choice if you're after a more immersive sound setup to go with your TV. You've got the soundbar itself then two tall rear speakers.

That's 5.1 channels of surround sound for TV shows and movies and the difference to your TV's built-in sound system should be clear to your ears.

There's a single HDMI connection to your television set, so it's all simple to install and configure as well. With this new low price as well, the Sony HT-RT4 has never looked so tempting.