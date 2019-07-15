Google WiFi gets Amazon Prime Day price cut

Google WiFi is one of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers in the world, and for Amazon Prime Day 2019 its had its price cut, making it even more affordable to get Wi-Fi in every corner of your house.

Google WiFi works by placing units around your home. These connect to each other and broadcast a single Wi-Fi network. Your wireless devices will automatically connect to the nearest Google Wifi unit, ensuring you have the strongest possible Wi-Fi connection no matter where you are in your home.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Google Wifi comes in several different packs. You can buy a single unit, which is good for small homes (and you can add more units later).

There are also offers for packs of two and three units, which allow you to spread your Wi-Fi network over ever-larger distances.

Read on for the best Google WiFi deals on Amazon Prime Day 2019.

(Image credit: Google) Google WiFi Pack of 2 £224.99 £169 at Amazon

Google WiFi is one of the best wireless routers, with Google's expertise helping to produce a stylish and easy to use system that can bring Wi-Fi to all corners of your home. This deal for two units has a £60 discount, and is enough fro small to medium-sized homes.View Deal