Grab a cheap iPhone on Amazon Prime Day with these massive savings

So you want an iPhone, but find them all too expensive? Well Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here to save you, bringing great discounts to all tech products – including, as the title of this article suggests, iPhones.

The newest range of iPhones (XS, XS Max and XR) is also discounted, but the biggest highlight of the savings is on older iPhones, which have seen huge price cuts across the board.

The older, cheap iPhones for Prime Day 2019 are the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

Each of them is more than a year old, but they haven't aged badly, and if you're set on getting a new iPhone but didn't want to break the bank, you were probably considering buying them anyway. Now, with Amazon Prime Day's great savings, you can get them for even cheaper than you would have done.

All in all, these are some of the biggest price cuts we've seen for Amazon Prime Day, with £200 off some iPhones, so we wouldn't be surprised to see them sell out – make sure to grab them while you can!

Cheap iPhone Prime Day deals

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPhone 7 (32GB): £409 £299 at Amazon

The iPhone 7 is the oldest iPhone Apple still sells, so it's the cheapest too, and with £150 knocked off, it could be yours for a great price. It hasn't aged too badly either, so you're not exactly settling for a slow device.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPhone 7 (128GB): £509 £370 at Amazon

This deal gives you the ever-reliable iPhone 7, with enough storage for all your apps, photos and files. At 33% off it's a steal, and although the iPhone 7 is the oldest phone Apple still sells, you can barely tell when you use it.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPhone 8 (64GB): £593 £445 at Amazon

Want a solid iPhone with a decent amount of storage, without breaking the bank? The iPhone 8 has you covered, and now Amazon's giving you a helping hand with this deal that knocks over £150 off the asking price.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPhone 8 (256GB): £739 £565 at Amazon

You're never going to be wanting for storage space with this discounted iPhone 8, as 256GB is enough for all your apps, media and messages to sit comfortably with lots of space spare. The iPhone 8 is a solid iPhone too, despite its age.

(Image credit: Apple) OUT OF STOCK: Apple iPhone 8 Plus (64GB): £724 £565 at Amazon

If you want one of Apple's plus-sized phones, but don't want to shell out for the iPhone XS Max, the iPhone 8 Plus is what you're looking for, and with this deal slashing 25% off its asking price, now's the perfect time to pick it up.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPhone 8 Plus (256GB): £799 £665 at Amazon

This deal saves you over £184 on a BIG phone – big in terms of size and storage space. That's 22% off a phone that's still one of the best iPhones we've reviewed, and an all-time low price for a great phone.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPhone X (64GB): £799 £710 at Amazon

If this discount on an iPhone X doesn't seem that huge, remember its price on Amazon is already £100 below the RRP, so you're saving lots of cash on an iPhone that's barely even old! It's the only iPhone X deal too, so could go fast.

